Jill Biden Forcefully Blocked Protesters at Joe Biden's 'Super Tuesday' Rally in California

Less than a month after Dr. Jill Biden helped stop a heckler at husband Joe Biden‘s event in New Hampshire, she did so again at his rally on “Super Tuesday.”

On Tuesday night, as the final polls of the evening closed, the former vice president gave a speech in Los Angeles. Biden’s campaign had mounted a much-needed comeback on “Super Tuesday,” winning nine of the numerous states that voted in the primary.

According to the Washington Post, Biden was speaking when two anti-dairy protesters ran onto the stage.

In footage from NBC News, the first protester could be seen yelling “Let dairy die!” as she got onto the stage. A security guard pulled her away, but a second protester holding a “Let Dairy Die” sign quickly ran onstage after her. Photos showed Dr. Biden grabbing the second protester by the wrists and pushing her away from her husband.

Biden’s senior adviser Symone Sanders also helped drag the protester offstage. (“I broke a nail,” she later tweeted.)

Once both protesters were escorted off the stage, the crowd began to chant “Let’s go Joe! Let’s go Joe!” and Dr. Biden reassured everyone that they were “Okay.”

“It’s a good night. It’s a good night,” Biden said in his rally speech, according to CNN. “It seems to be getting better. They don’t call it Super Tuesday for nothing.”

Last month, Dr. Biden had helped stop a heckler who began yelling and approaching her husband while he delivered a campaign speech in New Hampshire. The former second lady quickly walked over to push away and re-direct the man from the podium, later joking that “I’m a good Philly girl.”

Biden’s momentum on “Super Tuesday” comes after the former vice president decisively won the South Carolina primary on Saturday and then received endorsements from three former 2020 candidates — Pete Buttigieg, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke.

“We won Minnesota because of Amy Klobuchar,” Biden said Tuesday. “We’re doing well in Texas because of Beto O’Rourke.”

“We were told when we got to ‘Super Tuesday’ that it was going to be over,” he added. “Well, now it might be over for the other guy.”