Jill Biden, Anthony Fauci Visit Vaccination Clinic at Children’s National Hospital

Dr. Anthony Fauci (C) waves as US First Lady Jill Biden (R) introduces him as an American Hero as they tour the vaccination center at the Children's National Hospital in Washington, DC on May 20, 2021.

Dr. Jill Biden was joined by Dr. Anthony Fauci on Thursday as the two paid a visit to a vaccination clinic at the Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C.

The first lady and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, both wearing masks, entered the hospital at about 1:00 p.m. As Dr. Biden, 69, shook hands with registration staff, she introduced 80-year-old Dr. Fauci as "our American hero" to applause from those gathered, according to pool reports.

US First Lady Jill Biden (C) and Dr. Anthony Fauci (3rd R) speak with Skylah Jacksons (3rd L) family before her first Covid-19 vaccination in the vaccination center at the Children's National Hospital in Washington, DC on May 20, 2021.

Following their introductions to staff, Dr. Biden spoke with children who were about to receive their shots.

"Ready to get yours? I already got mine — and it's easy ... it's so fast, you don't even realize it's over," the first lady told one child, asking her if she had taken the day off of school to get her vaccine, and referencing her own work as a teacher.

"I'm an English teacher," Dr. Biden said, adding: "Are you ready to do this in front of all these people?"

As the nurse prepared to administer the shot, Dr. Biden told the young patient: "You know what? It's better if you don't look — it'll be easier if you look at your mom. Your mom and I will be your support system."

After the girl received her shot, Dr. Biden clapped and shook her hand.

"Way to go," Dr. Fauci added in encouragement.

Dr. Anthony Fauci (left) and Dr. Jill Biden visit a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Children's National Hospital

The first lady also paid a visit to a vaccination clinic last month in New Mexico, as part of a three-day tour of the Southwest.

Meeting with patients after touring Albuquerque's First Choice Community Healthcare, South Valley Medical Center, Dr. Biden offered a distraction to those receiving their shots.

"Do you want me to come stand with you? I'll stay with her," Dr. Biden said as one woman turned away from the needle. "I can't look either. Look at me. It doesn't hurt. Really. It's mostly in your head."

After saying that the first patient "did a great job," the first lady approached another patient to ask: "Can I crash? You have to take off your jacket. So why did you decide to come? You felt a duty? Did you have any hesitation?"

Biden and her husband, President Joe Biden, received their own first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in December, with the latter getting his shot on live television from Delaware's ChristianaCare Hospital.

Dr. Fauci also got his vaccine in December, rolling up his sleeve to receive the Moderna shot on live television just days before Christmas.

"I want to encourage everyone who has the opportunity to get vaccinated so that we can have a veil of protection over this country that would end this pandemic," Fauci said at the time.

In recent weeks, the administration has been touting the safety and efficacy of COVID vaccines in an attempt to increase the vaccinated population in the U.S. to thwart the spread of the disease.

Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed the use of the Pfizer vaccine for children as young as 12, allowing the nationwide vaccination campaign to expand to adolescents.

When asked during an Axios virtual event on Wednesday whether he would recommend the shots for young children, Fauci said: "Absolutely. If I had grandchildren, I would certainly recommend they get vaccinated."

In an interview with the Washington Post on Thursday, Fauci said that if the U.S. reaches President Biden's goal of 70 percent of adults receiving at least one coronavirus vaccine dose by July 4, later surges could be avoided.