Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff Clink Beers at Astros Game During Trip to Encourage Vaccines

The first lady and second gentleman toured Texas on Tuesday to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff stopped at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Tuesday to watch a few innings of the Houston Astros vs. Baltimore Orioles game, smiling as they met fans and enjoyed a couple beers.

It was a bit of pre-planned levity as the White House has been encouraging more and more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 so they can resume normal life.

Biden, 70, and Emhoff, 56, were spotted clinking their plastic cups together and chatting with veterans and front-line workers seated in a section along the stadium's first-base side.

The first lady and second gentleman were at the stadium to visit the team's vaccination site, where fans can score free tickets and a replica 2017 World Series ring if they get vaccinated.

Biden and Emhoff toured the state on Tuesday to promote vaccinations as Texas has one of the lowest percentages of people who have been vaccinated in the country.

"The numbers are low here," Biden told reporters at the stadium. "I think 40 percent of all Texans are vaccinated, so that's, you know, the president and the vice president, Doug and I care about the American people about their health. So that's why I'm here."

jill biden, doug emhoff From left (center): Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden | Credit: CAROLYN KASTER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Earlier in the day, Biden and Emhoff visited a vaccination site in Dallas alongside famous Dallas Cowboy and NFL Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith.

While the spouses of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris later stopped off at Minute Maid Park for similar business, the two did pause to take in several innings of the Astros-Orioles gameas well.

Cameras caught the first lady and second gentleman shaking hands and taking pictures with fans in their section as the game went on. (Biden and Emhoff also enjoyed a cup of Crawford Bock beer while they watched the game, according to White House pool reporters traveling with them.)

Beforehand, the first lady and second gentleman met with fans waiting in line at the stadium's vaccination site, where Biden teased Emhoff about his hometown Los Angeles Dodgers, who lost to the Astros in the 2017 World Series.

Biden spoke with a 15-year-old fan who had just received his vaccination and jokingly told Emhoff to check out the kid's World Series replica ring, taking a playful dig at her travel companion..

"They beat my team, but that's okay," Emhoff, a lifelong Dodgers fan, said with a laugh.

He struck a serious note, however, when he joined Biden in encouraging Texans to go get vaccinated.

"Everyone wants to come to the baseball games without masks," he told reporters at the stadium. "You can do without getting anyone else sick. Save yourself, save others. It's the right thing to do."