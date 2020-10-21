"This is an impeached president who's broken many laws," Lawrence said of Donald Trump

Jennifer Lawrence Says She 'Was a Little Republican' Before Trump: 'I Voted for John McCain'

Jennifer Lawrence says President Donald Trump has made her rethink her political views.

The Oscar-winning actress joined Wednesday's episode of the Absolutely Not podcast, where she opened up to host Heather McMahan about what made her change her mind as she's gotten older.

"I grew up Republican. My first time voting, I voted for John McCain. I was a little Republican," Lawrence, 30, said.

The Oscar winner said her upbringing allowed her to "see the fiscal benefits of some of the Republican policies" as well as realize "the social issues weren't in line with [her] views."

As Lawrence grew older, however, she said she "changed [her] politics based on the things [she] learned."

If nothing else, she said what "changed everything" was when "Donald Trump got elected."

Referring to some of the biggest scandals of Trump's time in office — while he insists he's been unfairly targeted by critics — Lawrence said: "This is an impeached president who's broken many laws and has refused to condemn white supremacy, and it feels like there has been a line drawn in the sand. I don’t think it’s right ... it just changes things for me."

During the first presidential debate, last month, Trump demurred when moderator Chris Wallace asked him to clearly disavow white supremacist groups. The president has a history of waffling on such issues.

When Democratic opponent Joe Biden suggested he renounce the Proud Boys, a far-right fringe group associated with violence, Trump said, "Proud Boys, stand back and stand by." (He later condemned the group and other supremacists in an interview with Sean Hannity.)

"I don't want to support a president who supports white supremacists," Lawrence said on McMahan's podcast.

The actress then compared Trump's administration to that of Barack Obama's, reflecting on how people used to "go days, maybe weeks, without thinking about the president because everything would generally be okay."

Earlier this month, Lawrence endorsed Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris, his running mate, in the rapidly approaching 2020 presidential election, speaking to V Magazine as one of 12 cover stars for their Thought Leaders issue.

"I'm voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris this year because Donald Trump has and will continue to put himself before the safety and well-being of America," she said then. "He does not represent my values as an American, and most importantly as a human being."

The Hunger Games and Silver Linings Playbook actress said that "voting is the foundation of our democracy and our freedom," adding that she "would consider this upcoming election the most consequential of our lifetime."

Lawrence also touched on her status as a board member for RepresentUs over the last three years, describing the group as "an incredible non-partisan movement and anti-corruption organization working to unrig America’s broken political system, and put power back in the hands of the American people."