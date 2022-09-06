Jennifer Lawrence Explains Why Americans 'Have to Be Political' Right Now: 'Politics Are Killing People'

Jennifer Lawrence is opening up about her political views and why she believes engaging with politics is more important than ever.

The 32-year-old actress and new Vogue cover star spoke to the magazine about the work she's put into forgiving loved ones for their political views, saying, "I just worked so hard in the last five years to forgive my dad and my family and try to understand: It's different. The information they are getting is different. Their life is different."

She continued: "I've tried to get over it and I really can't. I can't. I'm sorry I'm just unleashing, but I can't f--- with people who aren't political anymore. You live in the United States of America. You have to be political. It's too dire. Politics are killing people."

Lawrence got more specific about her perspective on politics, touching on the 2016 presidential election that handed Donald Trump a victory — a topic about which she's been vocal in the past.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's loss that year, Lawrence said, was heart-breaking.

"It breaks my heart because America had the choice between a woman and a dangerous, dangerous jar of mayonnaise," she told Vogue. "And they were like, 'Well, we can't have a woman. Let's go with the jar of mayonnaise.'"

Jennifer Lawrence on the cover of Vogue. Tina Barney/Vogue

Lawrence has waded into politics before, saying in a 2015 interview with Entertainment Weekly that, "If Donald Trump becomes president, that will be the end of the world."

Now with Trump out of office, Lawrence is continuing to mull political issues, like how the former president's Supreme Court picks recently overturned landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade.

The new mom — who welcomed her first child with husband Cooke Maroney earlier this year — says she thought about the ruling "a million times" while pregnant with her own child.

"And I had a great pregnancy. I had a very fortunate pregnancy. But every single second of my life was different. And it would occur to me sometimes: What if I was forced to do this?"

As a new mom, Lawrence told Vogue she's also concerned about the recent spate of mass shootings in America — and the news that guns are now the number one cause of death for children in the U.S.

"I'm raising a little boy who is going to go to school one day," she said. "Guns are the number-one cause of death for children in the United States. And people are still voting for politicians who receive money from the NRA. It blows my mind."

Lawrence continued: "I mean if Sandy Hook didn't change anything? We as a nation just went, 'Okay! We are allowing our children to lay down their lives for our right to a second amendment that was written over 200 years ago.'"