The Dreamgirls star previously appeared at the Democratic National Convention in 2008, where she sang the national anthem

Jennifer Hudson Closes Third Night of DNC with a Powerful Performance of 'A Change Is Gonna Come'

Jennifer Hudson brought her incredible vocal talents to the 2020 Democratic National Convention to inspire change through song.

The "Spotlight" singer, 38, appeared virtually during the third night of the DNC on Wednesday, where she closed the event with a stunning and powerful performance of Sam Cooke's popular tune, "A Change Is Gonna Come."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Accompanied by two pianists and a saxophonist, Hudson wore a long peach-colored gown and belted out the tune at the Harold Washington Cultural Center in Chicago.

With her powerful voice echoing throughout the empty location, she belted out the song's inspiring message, singing, "It's been a long, a long time coming, but I know a change's gonna come, oh, yes, it will."

The songstress previously previewed her performance on Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a shot taken from her act. "It’s an honor to sing for the @demconvention once again ! Don’t miss my performance @demconvention tomorrow night at 9/8ct #weneedachange," she wrote.

Image zoom Jennifer Hudson Democtratic National Convention

Hudson previously appeared at the DNC in 2008, where she sang the national anthem. In June, she also supported Joe Biden at a virtual fundraiser that featured other stars, including Barbra Streisand, John Legend, Andra Day and Jay Leno.

Social media commentators praised Hudson's powerful rendition of Cooke's 1964 tune on Twitter, where many saw it as a fitting accompaniment for the convention amid the Black Lives Matter movement reaching across the globe.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

"Yaaaas Jennifer Hudson rn is a MOOD! GREAT choice, DNC," one user wrote as another added, "Jennifer Hudson is so powerful they needed two pianos to accompany her."

Another said, "From now on let’s only book Jennifer Hudson to close out all televised events," while one other user stated, "miss Jennifer Hudson ate and left no crumbs. good night."

Image zoom Shutterstock

Eilish, 18, urged viewers to "vote like our lives depend on it" as Royce, 31, told those watching, "Together we can make a change."

RELATED VIDEO: Donald Trump Reacts to Michelle Obama's Speech Denouncing Him: 'Your Husband' Is Reason I Got Elected

Harris, 55, remembered her late mother and described a future vision of the U.S. "where all are welcome" in an emotional and historic speech where she accepted the party's vice-presidential nomination as Obama, 59, said, "Joe and Kamala will restore our standing in the world."