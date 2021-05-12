The two have had a friendship "for years and years," the first lady said during an Instagram Live conversation in October

Jennifer Garner Going Home to West Virginia to Join First Lady Dr. Jill Biden on School Visit

Jennifer Garner will travel with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden to a pair of West Virginia schools on Thursday, the White House said.

Garner, 49, and Biden, 69, will tour the Arnoldsburg Elementary School in Arnoldsburg before heading to a vaccination site at Capital High School in Charleston later in the afternoon.

Garner, who is from Charleston, has been active in helping promote vaccines and some policy initiatives with the Biden administration.

The Alias and Camping star was originally scheduled to travel with the first lady last month to Alabama, to promote the administration's COVID relief efforts, but that was scrapped because of severe weather.

Biden and Garner have also worked together as board members on the Save the Children charity organization.

Jennifer Garner attends Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on March 13, 2021 Jennifer Garner | Credit: Amy Sussman/KCA2021/Getty

Garner campaigned for Joe Biden last year, participating in an Instagram Live conversation with Dr. Biden in October, where the pair talked about their friendship.

"We've had this relationship for years and years," Dr. Biden said.

Garner told her, "I have seen, as a teacher, you putting your relationship with your students above all else because you really do see that as a sacred pact."

The Golden Globe-winning actress posted on Instagram that she was voting for Biden and Kamala Harris "because they will put kids first."

Last month, President Biden announced his American Families Plan — the latest in a series of sweeping, trillion-dollar proposals — which includes plans for free universal preschool for kids ages 3-4 as well as two free years of community college and expanding family and medical leave.

The White House says the plan, if passed, would also provide direct financial support to families with children as well as tax credits for parents. (Republicans have criticized the package as excessive, bloating the government.)

Jill Biden Dr. Jill Biden | Credit: SUSAN WALSH/POOL/AFP via Getty

Dr. Biden isn't the only first lady with whom Garner has struck up a friendship in recent years.