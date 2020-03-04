Every Vote Counts! Jennifer Aniston Encourages People to Vote with Help from Her Adorable Pooch

Image zoom Jennifer Aniston and her dog Clyde Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

Raise your paw if you voted on Super Tuesday!

Jennifer Aniston encouraged her fellow California residents to vote in the state’s Democratic presidential primary — the biggest prize of all 16 states voting on Tuesday with help delivering the message from her adorable four-legged friend.

The 51-year-old actress shared her enthusiasm for the democratic process on Instagram on Tuesday.

“EVERY VOTE COUNTS 😉🐾❤️” Aniston wrote in a caption alongside two photos starring her dog Clyde.

In the first shot, Aniston gives her pet pup — who is sporting an “I Voted” sticker — a kiss on the side of the head. The second photo features the pooch playing with a stuffed toy, the sticker in full display.

Super Tuesday marks the day in which the most total states will host their presidential primaries at once, making it one of the most pivotal days in the race for president. In addition to California, states voting on Tuesday include Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia.

Contests for American Samoa and Democrats living abroad are also held on Super Tuesday.

While The Morning Show star did not reveal who she voted for on Tuesday, she previously donated to Pete Buttigieg‘s campaign, CNN reported last July.

Buttigieg dropped out of the race just two days before Super Tuesday on Sunday, March 1 after making history as the first openly gay presidential candidate and the first openly gay candidate to win a presidential nominating contest.

The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana previously triumphed in the Iowa caucus and came in a close second place in the New Hampshire primary. However, Buttigieg’s momentum began to lose steam, as he came in third in the Nevada caucus last week and an even more distant fourth in Saturday’s South Carolina primary.

Image zoom From left: former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, former Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar at a debate in February. (Buttigieg and Klobuchar have since dropped out.) Mario Tama/Getty

“Today is a moment of truth,” Buttigieg said on Sunday as he announced the conclusion of his campaign. “After a year of going everywhere, meeting everyone, defying every expectation, seeking every vote, the truth is that the path has narrowed to a close — for our candidacy if not for our cause.”

“We have a responsibility to consider the effect of remaining in this race any further,” he continued. “Our goal has always been to help unify Americans to defeat Donald Trump and to win the era for our values. And so we must recognize that at this point in the race the best way to keep faith with those goals and ideals is to step aside and help bring our party and our country together.”

Remaining candidates in the democratic race include Joe Biden, Tulsi Gabbard, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Mike Bloomberg.