Jenna Bush Hager Celebrates Late Grandfather George H. W. Bush's Birthday with Sweet Tribute

On what would have been George H. W. Bush’s 95th birthday, his granddaughter Jenna Bush Hager honored the former president in a touching Instagram post.

Sitting with his great-granddaughter Mila among some empty chairs in the photo, Bush is seen holding Hager’s daughter’s hand.

The Today Show correspondent captioned the photo, “Happy Birthday dear Gamps! Today: I imagine the empty chairs next to you filled with those you love. Gans, no doubt next to you, holding your hand.”

“Love you more than tongue can tell,” Hager signed off on the commemorative Instagram post.

Former first lady Barbra Bush would have also celebrated her 94th birthday earlier this month on June 8.

Happy Birthday Gans! I know there is a lot of this going on where you are. ❤️❤️ https://t.co/fXsSuaHxks — Jenna Bush Hager (@JennaBushHager) June 9, 2019

Hager, 37, also wished her “Gans” a happy birthday last Saturday on Twitter.

RELATED: What Jeb Bush Told George W. After He Broke Down During Eulogy for Their Dad: ‘You Recovered and Scored’

President and Mrs. Bush were married in 1945 and together created an American political dynasty.

Mrs. Bush died in April 2018, while the former president and naval veteran died the following November.

Image zoom Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

After 73 years of marriage, the senior Bush was still heartbroken over the loss of his wife when he died seven months later, according to ABC News.

There was an outpouring of support for the Bush family after the 41st president died, which Hager previously revealed meant a lot.

RELATED: Weeks Before Dying, Barbara Bush Wrote a Last Letter to Her Kids from the Hospital but Didn’t Finish It

Image zoom Former President George H. W. Bush with his grandchildren in 1990. Jenna, left, Barbara, right, and Sam front. Doug Mills/AP/REX/Shutterstock

“It’s very interesting when you lose these people that you love so much and also you’re filled with awe that they’re beloved by everybody,” Hager told PEOPLE in February about her grandparents.

In honor of the late president’s birthday, the United States Postal Service has created a new stamp in his honor. The stamp features a portrait of Bush painted by artist Michael J. Deas, which is in turn based on a 1997 photograph by Timothy Greenfield-Sanders.