George W. Bush didn't take it easy on his daughter's then-boyfriend when the two went mountain biking, with the Today co-host saying her dad "shredded him"

Jenna Bush Remembers When Future Husband Went Mountain Biking with Dad George, Who 'Left Him in the Dust'

While Jenna Bush Hager is happily married to husband Henry Hager, their relationship didn't come without a few bumps along the way — in one case quite literally, thanks to a bike ride with her dad, former President George W. Bush.

During a Today segment on Tuesday about Mark Wahlberg's joint workouts with his own daughter's boyfriend, 40-year-old Jenna reminisced about a time Henry — then her boyfriend — went riding with her father, an avid biker.

Asked if her parents embraced her boyfriends when she was growing up, Jenna told her co-host, Hoda Kotb: "Yes, even the ones who weren't great."

"One time, this is terrible, but Henry and my dad went biking, when they first — like, this sort of bonding moment — they went mountain biking. And Henry had a Schwinn Twinsky, and dad had a real mountain bike," Jenna said.

Asked if Henry managed to keep up, Jenna was quick to admit that he did not.

"[My dad] shredded him," she said. "Left him in the dust. And by the way, back then, he was president so all the Secret Service cars would go past him."

She continued: "So Henry's humiliated, trying to fix his chain that broke on his Schwinn Twin. He starts going down the hill and the Secret Service open the door on Henry and Henry flies in the air and lands. So my dad calls and goes, 'Hey, J, just want to tell ya, Henry did an okay job. He did get doored, but he's okay. He's got some scratches, he might have hurt his arm, but he's okay.' "

"He got doored?" Kotb asked.

"He got doored," Jenna responded. "And those doors are bulletproof! They're bulletproof!"

Afterward, Jenna said Henry confided: "I think your dad was trying to kill me."

When Kotb offered up that perhaps the elder Bush was "testing" Henry, Jenna responded: "I think he was," adding that Henry "hung in there."

He and Jenna went on to marry in 2008 and share three kids: daughters Mila, 8, and Poppy, 6, and son Hal, 2.

On Christmas Eve, the TV host share photos of the kids on Instagram enjoying a "very Texas xmas" and spending time together outdoors for the holidays.