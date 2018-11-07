Jenna Bush Hager Visits Namesake Grandma, 99: 'She Taught Me Every Constellation in the Night Sky'

Jenna Bush Hager is spending quality time with her namesake.

On Tuesday, Bush Hager, 36, shared two personal pictures of a recent visit with Jenna Welch, her mom Laura Bush‘s mother. In the first picture, the mother of two grasps her maternal grandmother’s hand. In the second picture, Bush Hager leans in to deliver a smooch on Welch’s cheek.

“Holding onto my namesake 99-year-old, Jenna Welch,” she captioned the slideshow. “She never graduated from college but never stopped learning: she taught me every constellation in the night sky and about beautiful foreign lands she would never get visit.”

“I loved seeing her today in Midland,” Bush Hager added.

“This is everything,” Today‘s Sheinelle Jones commented. “I’m with your mommy tonight!”

Bush Hager’s time with the older Jenna is particularly special since her dad George W. Bush‘s mother Barbara Bush, her twin sister Barbara Bush‘s namesake, died in April at age 92.

“I already miss this FORCE of a woman— the ‘enforcer’ because she was the glue that held our family together,” Bush Hager said in an Instagram tribute to the former first lady after her death. “She taught me to use my voice but also to value the opinions of others. She adored her friends and family; her loyalty was unwavering. Humor helps, she often said and it does, Gans, but I will miss your laugh terribly.”

In May, Bush Hager made mention of both of her grandmothers in a letter to her daughters in Southern Living.

“[I] think about my strong mama and my grandmas — the women who came before me,” she wrote to Margaret “Mila” Laura, 5, and Poppy Louise, 3. “And I am so grateful that you are mine.”