Jenna Bush Hager Gushes About Twin Sister Barbara's Secret Wedding: 'I'm Crying 24 Hours Later'

Jenna Bush Hager is still reveling in twin sister Barbara Bush’s romantic, family-only wedding with actor Craig Coyne this past weekend in Maine.

“I’m crying 24 hours later…there were so many happy tears,” Jenna, 36, told her colleagues at the Today show in a phone call on Monday.

The former first daughter, who served as her sister’s matron of honor, added that Barbara and Coyne decided to tie the knot in Maine because her grandfather, former President George H.W. Bush, 94, is living there. “Just family in a place that means family love and it was beautiful,” Jenna said.

Jenna also shared details about her wedding speech, revealing that she ended with a love letter her grandfather wrote to her grandmother, the late former First Lady Barbara Bush.

Though the Bush matriarch died at age 92 in April, the bride accessorized her custom Vera Wang gown of ivory silk crepe with a sentimental reminder of her namesake.

“It’s really sweet” and “special,” Barbara told PEOPLE days just before her wedding, adding that her “something blue” was a pair of earrings from Jenna.

Only 20 family members witnessed the simple yet romantic ceremony on Sunday, which was held at the Bush family compound in Kennebunkport, Maine, in the backyard overlooking the ocean.

“A very short, sweet ceremony” is how Barbara, 36, described it to PEOPLE.