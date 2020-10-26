Jenna Bush Hager Recalls Sliding Down White House Banister with Obama Girls During Their Post-Election Visit

The Today show co-host has fond memories of helping Sasha and Malia Obama transition to life in the White House

Jenna Bush Hager is taking a trip down memory lane.

While making an appearance on Monday’s episode of The Dr. Oz Show, the Today co-host, 38, reflected on a very special memory: helping Sasha and Malia Obama, now 19 and 22, transition into life at the White House after Barack Obama's 2008 election.

As for the experience of passing the first daughter torch, Hager said that she and her twin sister, Barbara, “loved that moment.”

“We gave them a tour of the White House,” she said on Dr. Oz. “We showed them what was our bedrooms, which was going to become their bedrooms. We just had such a beautiful day because, really, we have so much more in common than what divides us — especially the kids.”

Although Hager and her sister were already in college by the time their father, George W. Bush, became president, they were much younger when they they got their first taste of life in the White House.

“We saw ourselves in those precious little girls because when our grandfather become president, we were their age,” she said, referring to George H. W. Bush. “So we knew what was magical about the White House.”

“We taught them how to slide down the banister, which I’m sure Mrs. Obama loved,” Hager joked. “We’re so proud of those girls.”

As Sasha and Malia prepared to leave life at the White House in 2017, Hager and her sister wrote a heartfelt letter to the pair, reflecting on how far the young women had come.

“Malia and Sasha, eight years ago on a cold November day, we greeted you on the steps of the White House. We saw both the light and wariness in your eyes as you gazed at your new home,” the Bush twins wrote. “The four of us wandered the majestic halls of the house you had no choice but to move in to. When you slid down the banister of the solarium, just as we had done as 8-year-olds and again as 20-year-olds chasing our youth, your joy and laughter were contagious."