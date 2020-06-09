Jenna Bush Hager Commemorates 'Ganny' Barbara Bush's Birthday with Sweet Throwback Photo

The former first lady would have been 95 on Monday

Former First Lady Barbara bush (second from left) with her granddaughters Barbara Pierce Bush (left) and Jenna Bush Hager (right) with Hager's children

Jenna Bush Hager is paying tribute to her late grandmother Barbara Bush on what would have been the Bush matriarch's 95th birthday.

On Monday, the Today co-host celebrated the former first lady with a sweet throwback photo on Instagram, sharing how much she misses her grandmother, who died two years ago.

"Happy 95th birthday to our Ganny," Hager wrote alongside a picture with her grandmother, twin sister Barbara and her two daughters, Poppy Louise, 4½, and 7-year-old Margaret “Mila” Laura.

"I love the way Mila is looking at you in this picture: full of awe and admiration. That’s how we all saw you, Gans," the 38-year-old Hager gushed.

"Miss you more than tongue can tell. ❤️," she concluded the post.

Hager's tribute comes two months after she shared another emotional post for the two-year anniversary of her grandmother's death.

“Two years without her,” she posted on her Instagram Story on the morning of Apri 17. “I can’t believe it.”

“Miss this wonderful woman,” Hager’s cousin Sam Bush LeBlond wrote in his own social media tribute. “Love you Ganny.”

Former President George H. W. Bush died months after his wife in 2018, after 73 years of marriage. Their passing inspired immense public mourning.

“It’s very interesting when you lose these people that you love so much and also you’re filled with awe that they’re beloved by everybody,” Hager told PEOPLE last year.

The couple, as matriarch and patriarch of a political dynasty that included two presidents, were no less dedicated at home.

And though she never met her youngest great-grandson, Hager’s son Hal, Mrs. Bush was thinking of him — of all the great-grandchildren she would likely never meet — as she embroidered stockings to be “reserves” for the kids who grew up after she died in April 2018.

Hal was “the first baby that won’t get to meet these people that were such an important part of my life,” Hager told PEOPLE in November.