Jenna Bush Hager Sends 75th Birthday Love to 'My Beautiful, Kind, Graceful' Mom Laura Bush

Former First Lady Laura Bush turned 75 on Thursday and received a super sweet shout-out from daughter Jenna Bush Hager.

"Happiest birthday to my beautiful, kind, graceful mama. I love you so," the Today co-host wrote on Instagram of her mom, adding the hashtag #wegotitfrommymama.

Hager's caption accompanies a few photos, including one of the mother and daughter giving a high-five and others of the former first lady with her granddaughters.

She and her husband, former President George W. Bush, who is also 75, welcomed the arrival of their newest granddaughter in September when Barbara Bush — Hager's twin sister — gave birth to Cora Georgia, her first child with husband Craig Coyne.

Laura Bush Credit: Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

The former first lady also received an Instagram tribute from The George W. Bush Center, which is home to the Bush presidential library and museum.

"Happy birthday to Mrs. @laurawbush! This year, we celebrate her timeless commitment to preserving the natural beauty of the world around us, her advocacy for women around the globe, and the sharing of her love of learning with our Nation's children – undoubtedly making our world a better place," reads the Thursday post that accompanies a portrait of Mrs. Bush among Texas bluebonnets.