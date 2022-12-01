Jenna Bush Hager Recalls When Now-Husband Got Caught Sneaking Out of White House One Morning

On Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Tuesday, the Today co-host said her now-husband Henry Hager was not able to foil secret service on his early-morning mission out of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue

By
Published on December 1, 2022 10:51 AM
Henry Chase Hager (L) and co-author Jenna Bush-Hager attend 92Y Talks: Laura Bush & Jenna Bush-Hager
Photo: Andrew Toth/FilmMagic

Jenna Bush Hager is looking back at one of the funniest moments from her time in the White House.

The former first daughter turned Today show personality, 41, appeared on Tuesday's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where she was asked about how the time her now-husband Henry Hager was caught sneaking out of the White House after he secretly spent the night.

It's a story Jenna has talked about before, though this time Bravo viewers were curious how Henry was able foil secret service on his early-morning mission out of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

"Well, he was caught, that was the problem," Jenna said with a laugh.

She went on to note that their top concern wasn't a "26-year-old in the night-before clothes," as their job is to keep people from "coming in" the White House not to make sure she wasn't "hooking up."

Earlier in November, Jenna shared the hilarious memory on Today with Hoda and Jenna. "Henry said he woke up and he looked around and he was like, 'Aaaaaaaah' because he worked for my dad," she told Hoda Kotb, referencing George W. Bush, the 43rd president of the United States.

Surprisingly, Jenna wasn't concerned. "'Well have fun,' " she remembered telling her then-boyfriend deal with the situation. "I didn't care. Bye!"

"My parents were traveling and I was staying there," she added. "We'd gone out to the bars and, like all relationships do, it reached a certain level."

Jenna Bush Hager (L) and Henry Chase Hager attend 'A Candid Conversation with Jane Fonda and <a href="https://people.com/tag/andy-cohen/" data-inlink="true">Andy Cohen</a>' benefitting the Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention
Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Now married for 14 years, the pair share three children, Mila, 9, Poppy, 7, and Hal, 3.

"Can you imagine waking up and just being, like, 'Where am I? What is this strange room?' " she added.

On Tuesday's WWHL, the outspoken TV star also divulged to host Andy Cohen exactly what her family's reaction was to a recent revelation that she doesn't wear underwear because she doesn't like visible panty lines.

"I'm sure my parents were not thrilled," Jenna said after clarifying that it was Kotb, 58, who actually brought up her penchant for going commando. "I'm a lady, I would not have shared that information."

laura george and jenna bush
From left: Laura Bush, George W. Bush and Jenna Bush Hager. Nathan Congleton/NBC

Kotb, in fact, had been the one to bring it up during a broadcast of Today.

"I was a little surprised because Jenna and I know a lot about each other," Kotb said, explaining that she discovered Bush Hager's love for going commando right before the show, when the two had to change in the dressing area. "I just had a little shock with it."

Jenna, for her part, defended her choice. "I think it makes a more pretty silhouette!" she said. "I also think you don't have to pack as much. There's a lot of pros to it!"

She didn't even wear underwear when she met with King Charles — then Prince Charles — the night before Queen Elizabeth II died.

"It was a beautiful tight dress," Jenna said on WWHL. "It would have shown!"

