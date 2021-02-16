"I was laughing but he was horrified," the Today show co-host said of the mishap

Jenna Bush Hager Says Her Worst Date Ever Involved the Secret Service and Husband Henry

Though they're married now, not every one of Jenna Bush Hager's dates with her husband Henry Hager was a fairytale.

In honor of Single's Appreciation Day, the Today show co-host shared a story on air about one date in particular on Monday, which she said was her worst date ever.

"My worst first date involved the Secret Service, let's just leave it at that," Jenna, 39, told co-host Hoda Kotb. "It was with Henry and his car ran out of gas and went backwards and hit the Secret Service."

The former first daughter said that Henry was trying to stop at the corner gas station once he realized he was out of fuel, but before he could get there his car stopped and began to roll back down the hill they were on — right into the Secret Service vehicle behind them.

"He started to go up the hill and then boop, crash," Jenna said. "I was laughing but he was horrified."

Despite the rather dramatic date, the couple went on to get married in 2008 and now share three children — Mila, 7, Poppy, 5, and Hal, 18 months.

They celebrated Hal's first birthday in August with Jenna's parents, former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush.

Jenna said in-studio that she reunited with her parents for the first time in eight months for the celebration, which was only the second time they'd met baby Hal.

"I had a little bit of time with my family last week. I got to see my parents for the first time in eight months," she said on air.