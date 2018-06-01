Jenna Bush Hager Says Grandfather George H.W. Bush Is 'Doing Okay' Amid Hospitalization

Jenna Bush Hager gave PEOPLE an update about her beloved grandfather George H.W. Bush‘s health on Thursday evening at the Greenwich International Film Festival in Connecticut.

The former president, 93, was hospitalized at Biddeford’s Southern Maine Health Care near his summer home in Maine on Sunday after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue. And while he’s yet to be released, Jenna says “he’s doing okay.”

“We’re going to go up and spend time with him for his birthday in a couple of weeks, so I’m really looking forward to that,” she revealed, adding that her grandfather has been in good spirits. “I think he definitely worries more about other people than he is himself. But that’s how he’s always been, as you know.”

Indeed, the 41st president looked to be in good spirits when he shared a photo from his hospital bed Friday morning while holding a copy of the new book about his strong marriage to late wife Barbara.

Enjoying a great book and a wonderful walk down memory lane this morning. Yet another reminder of just how lucky I have been in life. Very proud of the author and co-author too. More at: https://t.co/W0XmyMi5Ie pic.twitter.com/53GhdnptNk — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) June 1, 2018

“Enjoying a great book and a wonderful walk down memory lane this morning,” he wrote while holding a copy of George and Barbara Bush: A Great American Love Story, which released Friday. “Yet another reminder of just how lucky I have been in life. Very proud of the author and co-author too.”

Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush with dad George W. Bush and grandfather George H.W. Bush Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

Jenna, 36, was on hand to emcee the festival’s opening night Changemaker Gala for the second year in a row.

She was presented the Changemaker Award to actress Ashley Judd, who was honored at the annual event for her work as the Global Goodwill Ambassador with the United Nations Population Fund.

Judd, 50, was one of the first actresses to speak out about the alleged sexual misconduct she experienced at the hands of Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein. Since then, over 60 women have accused the 65-year-old of decades of sexual misconduct and sexual assault — leading to his removal from power.

Jenna Bush Hager Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

“Ashley Judd is a voice for those who don’t have voices all over the world,” Jenna told PEOPLE. “And she really is one of those forces that not only talks about it but she does the work. You’ve seen the way she’s changed our country, our culture in the last year in particular. But I think she’s been doing that for generations. She’s been doing that for generations maybe, but decades all over the world.”

She was equally complimentary of the actress during her introduction. “I want to personally thank you for your bravery, and your courage — for changing the way my daughters will be treated,” Jenna said. “Thank you for the many women that have a voice, for those all over the world get to know. Thank you, for all … [You were] so courageous, and it made our world better.”

Ashely Judd and Jenna Bush Hager Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Meanwhile, George H.W. Bush’s spokesperson, Jim McGrath, recently told PEOPLE that the former president will likely remain hospitalized “for a few days for observation.” He’s said to be “awake and alert, and not in any discomfort.”

On Memorial Day weekend, he got a visit from Jenna’s twin sister, Barbara Bush, 36, who made the most of the day.

“They ate oysters and he drank a martini!” Jenna told Megyn Kelly on the Today show Tuesday.

Jenna — whose grandmother Barbara, George H.W. Bush’s wife, died last month at 92 — also reflected on the pain of losing a grandparent.

“Everybody goes through it,” the mother of two said during her interview with Kelly. “Grandparents get older and it’s hard because we love them so much but also my girls have gotten to be with him, so it’s pretty incredible.”