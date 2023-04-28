Jenna Bush Hager Says Her Dad Discouraged Her from Applying to Stanford: 'Don't Ruin Your Sister's Chances'

Jenna Bush Hager revealed how she applied to colleges she knew she would be accepted into "on purpose" after her father, former President George W. Bush, discouraged her from applying to Stanford University.

Hager, 41, described on Today With Hoda & Jenna how she "kind of wanted to ride my sister's coattails to Stanford. Because they have a twin policy." Bush Hager and her sister, Barbara Bush, are fraternal twins.

Co-host Hoda Kotb asked, "Oh they do?"

The former first daughter replied, "They have a twin policy where if one twin gets in, they automatically let the other in because they don't want to crush souls. Which I appreciate, Stanford, as a twin."

The Texas native continued: "So I was like, 'Dad, Barbara just read this, I'm going to apply!' And he was like, 'No you're not. Don't ruin her chances!' "

George W. Bush. Wesley Hitt/Getty

Bush Hager remarked that her father was "the opposite of the college admissions scandal."

Kotb, 58, replied, "You ended up right where you were supposed to." Bush Hager agreed, saying, "I sure did. University of Texas."

In a video for NBC News' College Game Plan, Bush Hager explained how she chose the University of Texas at Austin primarily because that's where her group of loyal friends was headed, which was needed during a "stressful time" when her father was running for the nation's highest office.

"I knew this great group of friends that I'd had forever … so I kinda took the easier road," the Today correspondent said. "I wanted to be protected by them and I did feel really protected."

Jenna Bush Hager. Eugene Gologursky/Getty

Bush Hager and her sister were only 7 years old when their grandfather, George H.W. Bush, was inaugurated as the 41st president. The twins were 20 when their father followed suit, being elected president in 2001.

During the Today segment, Bush Hager also expressed gratitude that she was able to enjoy her college years without social media.

"One thing Barbara and I constantly [say], 'Praise the Lord, yell Hallelujah at the top of our lungs that social media didn't exist.' Because we weren't perfect. And I don't think kids should be perfect," she explained. "I think college is really a time, in a safe way, to make mistakes and explore who you are."