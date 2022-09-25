Jenna Bush Hager Returns to White House with Daughters for Elton John's Concert: 'A Magical Night'

Jenna Bush Hager on Sunday shared a carousel of images of herself and her family including mother Laura Bush, husband Henry Chase Hager, and their daughters, Mila Hager, 9, and Poppy Louise Hager, 7, as the group attended an event at the White House over the weekend.

"A magical night we will never forget! ✨✨✨💫💫💫," the Today host, 40, wrote in the Instagram caption.

The post includes a picture of the family flashing huge smiles while standing in front of the White House. Another photo features Mila and Poppy posing for the camera while inside the building. A snapshot also shows the two siblings standing on the red carpet at one of the entrances to the White House.

In addition to Mila and Poppy, Jenna and Henry are also parents to their son Hal Hager, 3, who was not pictured in the post.

Of course, the White House was the home for Jenna's family during the two terms of her father, George W. Bush, was the 43rd President of the United States from 2001 to 2009.

On Friday, Jenna and her family members were among the guests who were invited to the Elton John's concert, hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. At the event, the president presented the "Rocket Man" singer with the National Humanities Medal during his performance on the South Lawn.

"Tonight is my great honor, and I mean this sincerely, to present the National Humanities Medal to Sir Elton John," Biden, 79, announced. John, 75, looked completely shocked at the announcement, and immediately teared up.

A White House official presented the medal by saying the honor was "for moving our souls with his powerful voice and one of the defining song books of all time. An enduring icon and advocate with absolute courage, who found purpose to challenge convention, shatter stigma and advance the simple truth — that everyone deserves to be treated with dignity and respect."

Said John at the moment, "I'm never flabbergasted, but I'm flabbergasted." He added that he would "treasure" the medal for what it represented. The two later shared a hug after Biden placed the medal around John's neck, and some private words.

Biden said that he and Jill, 71, had invited John to the White House to thank him for his music, but also his activism in the global fight against HIV and AIDS. The event, "A Night When Hope and History Rhyme," was organized in collaboration with The History Channel and A+E Networks.

"As Jill just mentioned, we're joined by so many people that ... he's set free to be themselves, to be treated with dignity and respect they deserve. Families and advocates in the fight against HIV/AIDS. A fight that he has led with sheer will, a fight for those lives lost and those lives we can save. Leaders standing up for equality of all people, no matter who you are, or who you love," the President said, according to CNN.