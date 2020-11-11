It's been 12 years since the Bush family welcomed the Obamas to show them around their new home

Jenna Bush Hager Shares Sweet Photo from When She Showed Sasha and Malia Obama Around the White House

Jenna Bush Hager is remembering showing Malia and Sasha Obama around the White House for the first time more than 10 years ago.

Sharing a few throwback photos on Instagram Tuesday, Hager, 38, marveled at how the time has flown by.

"Twelve years ago (!!!) today—I drove from my job teaching in Baltimore to meet my mom and sister in DC to show the next residents of this house their new home," Hager wrote in the caption.

"Barbara and I taught the girls how to slide down the banister and all the secrets of the White House we loved as little girls—the best hiding spots, the movie theatre, and bowling alley," she wrote. "We showed them our rooms that would soon be theirs. Twelve years! PS I love my 'teacher outfit' it makes me nostalgic for that time."

One photo shows Hager standing on the White House balcony with Malia, 22, and Sasha, 19, who waves out towards the lawn. In two photos, Hager, her sister Barbara Bush and mother Laura Bush, stand at the top of a hallway as the Obama sisters slide down the banister.

The banister photos have gone viral online this week as a reminder of the peaceful transition of power as Donald Trump continues to refuse to accept the election results or commit to leaving the White House.

Hager recently opened up about the same memories during an episode of The Dr. Oz Show last month.

The Today co-host said that passing the first-daughter torch was a moment that she and Barbara "loved."

"We gave them a tour of the White House,” she said on Dr. Oz. “We showed them what was our bedrooms, which was going to become their bedrooms. We just had such a beautiful day because, really, we have so much more in common than what divides us — especially the kids."

Hager and Barbara were already in college when their father, George W. Bush, was inaugurated president, but the mother of two said she remembered being young in the White House when her grandfather, George H.W. Bush, was president.

"We saw ourselves in those precious little girls because when our grandfather become president, we were their age," Hager said. "So we knew what was magical about the White House."

"We taught them how to slide down the banister, which I’m sure Mrs. Obama loved,” Hager joked. “We’re so proud of those girls."

Malia and Sasha are now both in college — Malia at Harvard University and Sasha at the University of Michigan.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama said in September that the sisters are among the thousands of college kids across the country studying at home during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"My girls are studying from home," said Michelle, 56, said in an Instagram Live with Jennifer Lopez. "We're itching to get back to campus, but things are just confusing ... not quite safe."