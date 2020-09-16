The Today host said she stays in touch with Sasha Obama, Malia Obama and Chelsea Clinton

Jenna Bush Hager on the 'Sisterhood' of Former First Daughters: 'We Know What It's Like'

Jenna Bush Hager looks out for other former first daughters.

On Tuesday, the Today personality, 38, made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen during which she reflected on her family's time in the White House — when her Secret Service codename was Twinkle.

The Texas native and her twin sister Barbara's family resided in Washington, D.C., when their father George W. Bush was the president from January 2001 to January 2009 (though they were in college or lived elsewhere for most of that time). They also frequented the White House for visits when grandpa, former President George H.W. Bush, held the office from January 1989 to January 1993

Hager said she and other former presidents' daughters — including Sasha, 19, and Malia Obama, 22, and Chelsea Clinton, 40 — keep in touch to support one another.

"We reach out to each other," she said. "Chelsea and I see each other around — well, we used to. Now I don't see anybody. We used to see each other around New York City. And I reach out to the Obama girls, and vice versa."

"There is a sisterhood because it's so few of us, that we know what it's like and the beauty of it and living history, and also some of the difficulties," Hager added.

Image zoom President George W. Bush departs the White House with his daughter, Jenna on July 9, 2004, in Washington, D.C. STR/AFP via Getty

Back in February, Hager again opened up about being a first daughter when speaking with Cohen, explaining the misconceptions about being in the political spotlight.

“It’s kind of hard to tell what people think about you … but I do think it’s hard: People don’t really know my parents, know who they are as my parents,” she said at the time.

Hager's Today co-host Hoda Kotb jumped in at the time, adding: “I think Jenna, by the way, I think you’re one of the most down-to-earth people. And we work with her every day and you never get the feeling that you’ve lived any other life than the kinds of lives we’ve lived.”

“Well, we didn’t live in the White House. So people will always be like — ‘What was it like there?’ ” Hager said. “[But] I was in college, so I lived in Austin.”

“It’s hard to tell what people think about me, but I think probably, maybe, that I’m not a hard worker,” Hager said at the time. “I try to fight against that a little.”

Hager — who shares daughters Poppy Louise, 5, and Margaret "Mila" Laura, 7, and son Henry "Hal" Harold, 13 months, with husband Henry Hager — recently published the book Everything Beautiful in Its Time, in which she highlights some of her favorite family moments.