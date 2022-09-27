Jenna Bush Hager Recalls Awkward Picture President Joe Biden Took of Her Family at the White House

When the Bush women passed through the White House for an Elton John concert Friday, the president offered to take a group photo of them standing by Laura Bush's official portrait

By People Staff
Published on September 27, 2022 09:55 AM

Jenna Bush Hager took a trip down memory lane Friday night when she visited the White House for an Elton John concert — and thanks to a "gracious" moment from President Joe Biden, she made a silly new memory with her family in the process.

In a Monday night interview on The Tonight Show, Bush Hager told host Jimmy Fallon about her experience visiting the home where she grew up, bringing daughters Mila Hager, 9, and Poppy Louise Hager, 7, along with husband Henry Chase Hager and mother Laura Bush.

When the family arrived, she said Biden met them at the front gate and welcomed them in. As they made their way through the residence to the South Lawn, where the concert was to take place, they stopped to admire some of the building's history.

"There was a portrait of my mom hanging on the wall," Bush Hager, 40, recalled, "and he said, 'Can I get a picture?' Which is just the sweetest."

"I'm pretty sure what I said is, 'President Biden, my husband can take a picture,'" she said. "We didn't really expect the president to take it." But, of course, they happily let Biden snap the shot of them posing in front of Laura's official White House portrait.

Jenna Bush Hager Recalls Awkward Picture President Joe Biden Took of Her at the White House
TODAY

The part Bush Hager and Fallon found funniest was how the image turned out — it was about as good as one might expect from a 79-year-old holding an iPhone.

As Fallon showed the photo to the audience with a laugh, he remarked not only on how everyone in the photo is talking, but how Biden struggled with the framing of the shot. "The portrait [is] not even close to being in the shot ... Barely! That's your mom's arms."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

Despite the laughter the studio audience shared about Biden's photo-taking skills, the president gave them an unforgettable keepsake that Bush Hager called "very gracious."

"The president took this photo," Fallon said. "You have to frame this."

Related Articles
President Joe Biden speaks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, after presenting Elton John with the National Humanities Medal, as first lady Jill Biden listens Biden White House Elton John, Washington, United States - 23 Sep 2022
The Touching Story Behind Joe Biden's Connection to Elton John's 'Crocodile Rock'
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 23: British singer-songwriter Sir Elton John (3rd L) poses for photos with his husband David Furnish (L), U.S. President Joe Biden (2nd L) and first lady Jill Biden (R) after he was presented with the National Humanities Medal during an event at the South Lawn of the White House on September 23, 2022 in Washington, DC. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden hosted the event titled “A Night When Hope and History Rhyme,” to “celebrate the unifying and healing power of music, commend the life and work of Sir Elton John, and honor the everyday history-makers in the audience, including teachers, nurses, frontline workers, mental health advocates, students, LGBTQ+ advocates and more.” (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
President Joe Biden Surprises Elton John with Medal During White House Concert: 'I'm Flabbergasted'
Jenna Bush Hager Shares Photo of Daughters Mila and Poppy with Baby Cousin Cora
Jenna Bush Hager Shares Photos from 'Magical Maine' with Twin Barbara Bush Coyne and Their Kids
Jenna Bush Hager Shares Sweet Photo of Twin Barbara Bush Coyne with Daughters Mila and Poppy https://www.instagram.com/stories/jennabhager/2911886540054338867/ https://www.instagram.com/stories/jennabhager/2911886775757387002/
Jenna Bush Hager Enjoys 'Sissy Surfing' Day with Daughters Mila and Poppy and Twin Barbara Bush
Former President Barack Obama kisses his wife former first lady Michelle Obama after they unveiled their official White House portraits during a ceremony for the unveiling in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Washington.
Barack and Michelle Obama's Official White House Portraits Are Unveiled — See the Photos!
Naomi Biden and Peter Neal
Naomi Biden Reveals the Exact Location of Her Upcoming White House Wedding: 'Couldn't Be More Excited'
Michelle Obama
The Obamas Will Finally Unveil Their Official White House Portraits This Fall
Jack Schlossberg and Former Prime Minister Abe
Jack Schlossberg Recalls When Shinzo Abe and Mom Caroline Kennedy Were 'Only 2 Guests' at His 23rd Birthday
Jenna Hager Family
Jenna Bush Hager Celebrates a 'Very Texas' Christmas with Her 3 Kids: 'So Grateful'
Laura Bush and Jenna Bush Hager
Jenna Bush Hager Sends 75th Birthday Love to 'My Beautiful, Kind, Graceful' Mom Laura Bush
jenna bush kids
Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Her Cute Christmas Cards Featuring Her Children: 'Merry Everything!'
Jenna Bush Hager, Bono
Jenna Bush Hager Gets an Epic 40th Birthday Surprise From Bono: 'I'm Freaking Out'
Jenna Bush Hager
Jenna Bush Hager Ponders Dad's Life-Changing Decision to Quit Drinking at 40 as Her Milestone Birthday Nears
Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie’s Kids Together for Halloween: ‘2021 Was a Sweet One’
See Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie's Kids Together for Halloween: '2021 Was a Sweet One'
Jenna Bush Hager TODAY
Jenna Bush Hager Reveals New Fitness Routine: 'Figured Out what Kind of Works for Me'
jenna and sarah bush birthday
Jenna Bush Hager Celebrates with Twin Barbara Bush on Their Birthday — and Shares Pics of Baby Cora!