Jenna Bush Hager Recalls Awkward Picture President Joe Biden Took of Her Family at the White House

Jenna Bush Hager took a trip down memory lane Friday night when she visited the White House for an Elton John concert — and thanks to a "gracious" moment from President Joe Biden, she made a silly new memory with her family in the process.

In a Monday night interview on The Tonight Show, Bush Hager told host Jimmy Fallon about her experience visiting the home where she grew up, bringing daughters Mila Hager, 9, and Poppy Louise Hager, 7, along with husband Henry Chase Hager and mother Laura Bush.

When the family arrived, she said Biden met them at the front gate and welcomed them in. As they made their way through the residence to the South Lawn, where the concert was to take place, they stopped to admire some of the building's history.

"There was a portrait of my mom hanging on the wall," Bush Hager, 40, recalled, "and he said, 'Can I get a picture?' Which is just the sweetest."

"I'm pretty sure what I said is, 'President Biden, my husband can take a picture,'" she said. "We didn't really expect the president to take it." But, of course, they happily let Biden snap the shot of them posing in front of Laura's official White House portrait.

TODAY

The part Bush Hager and Fallon found funniest was how the image turned out — it was about as good as one might expect from a 79-year-old holding an iPhone.

As Fallon showed the photo to the audience with a laugh, he remarked not only on how everyone in the photo is talking, but how Biden struggled with the framing of the shot. "The portrait [is] not even close to being in the shot ... Barely! That's your mom's arms."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

Despite the laughter the studio audience shared about Biden's photo-taking skills, the president gave them an unforgettable keepsake that Bush Hager called "very gracious."

"The president took this photo," Fallon said. "You have to frame this."