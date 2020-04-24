Jenna Bush Hager Reveals How Savannah Guthrie Helped Her Following Grandfather George H.W.'s Death

Jenna Bush Hager is revealing the meaningful way her close friend Savannah Guthrie helped her out after her grandfather's death.

Bush Hager, 38, opened up about her friendship with fellow Today co-host Guthrie during Instagram Live with E!'s Jason Kennedy on Thursday.

On the Instagram Live, the mom of three shared a story following the death of her grandfather, former president George H.W. Bush, in 2018. At the time, Guthrie had written some prayers with Bush Hager to read at their church, but she had so much trouble reading them aloud that her friend pitched in to help.

"After my grandfather died she wrote these beautiful prayers," Bush Hager said of Guthrie, saying that her friend invited her to read them with her at church on the Sunday after the 41st president's funeral at the Washington National Cathedral.

"I stood up in front of this church that we go to, and I just lost it," Bush Hager shared. "Like I couldn't read. I was shaking."

"Meanwhile, the week before, I read a prayer at the National Cathedral, and I really was like 'okay, I've got to get through this,' and I did," she continued. "And I sat back down and Henry was like, 'at least it wasn't the National Cathedral.'"

"I was shaking so hard, sobbing so much that Savannah kind of had to step in," Bush Hager said. "But I think that's what a really beautiful friend does — they step in when you have lost your voice."

Bush Hager was photographed at her grandfather's December 2018 funeral speaking and touching his casket as she walked back to her seat.

Her father, former president George W. Bush, also spoke at the somber gathering.

"He was a genuinely optimistic man and that optimism guided his children and made each of us believe anything was possible," the 43rd president said of his father as he delivered an emotional eulogy.

George W. later added: "To his very last days, Dad’s life was instructive. As he aged, he taught us how to grow with dignity humor and kindness — and when the good Lord finally called, how to meet Him with courage and with the joy of the promise of what lies ahead."

Before sharing the touching story, Bush Hager shared with Kennedy, 38, on Thursday that Guthrie is her 8-month-old son Hal's godmother.

"I've never said this before, but Savannah is Hal's godmother," the morning news anchor said.

"Savannah and I go to the same church," she explained, adding that "our faith is really important."

Bush Hager welcomed Hal with husband Henry Hager in August 2019 — joining big sisters Poppy Louise, 4½, and Margaret "Mila" Laura, 7 — and Guthrie visited her godson in the hospital.

Guthrie, herself a mom of two, shared several photos holding the newborn at the time, writing in the caption, "Welcome to the world, dearest Hal Hager!"

"I am here to love you and squeeze you and hold you tight forever!! So happy for you, supermama, @jennabhager and Henry, Mila and Poppy!! Hager, party of 5!!!" she added supportively.