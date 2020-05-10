Jenna Bush Hager also shared an image of the former first lady proudly holding one of her grandchildren

Jenna Bush Hager Honors Laura Bush with Sweet Mother's Day Tribute: She 'Taught Me How to Be a Mom'

Jenna Bush Hager learned from the best role models in her life.

On Sunday, the Today co-host, 38, celebrated Mother's Day and honored the matriarchs in her family, including her mother Laura Bush.

"Happiest Mother’s Day to my mama—and her mama (my Grammee) who we lost a year ago today. Grammee taught us every constellation in the sky and to love the tiny creatures of West Texas. My mama taught me how to be a mom. Love you mama," the mom of three wrote alongside many throwback images of the mother-daughter pairs.

Also in the photo collection, Bush Hager shared an image of the former first lady, 73, proudly holding one of her grandchildren.

In March, Bush Hager said she's been spending her time during the coronavirus pandemic “hugging my babes, calling my friends and family, and finding comfort in books.”

Earlier this week, Bush Hager, 38, shared on her Instagram story that she's been using the extra time at home to practicing cooking and gardening, while adding the first people she wants to hug when the pandemic is over is her mom, former First Lady Laura Bush, and her dad, former President George W. Bush.

The star welcomed her third child, Hal, with her husband Henry Hager last year.

Bush Hager noted on Easter last month that her three young children had begun to notice holidays this year were different from years past — especially her oldest, Mila, who turned 7 years old the next day.

“Mila this morning: Mom, it doesn’t seem like Easter this year. Me: Why baby? M: well, we aren’t leaving the house. We don’t get to see Mimi and Bumpy. We are watching church instead of going,” Bush Hager shared. “And so we got dressed up and we cooked and prayed around the table, grateful. Thankful for a beautiful world and a God that loves us so much.”

The new normal amid the coronavirus pandemic has impacted Bush Hager's professional life as well, forcing her to film her appearances on the Today show from home while the virus also delayed the release of her new book, Everything Beautiful in Its Time: Seasons of Love and Loss, which is about her late grandparents.

Bush Hager's new book was scheduled to be released on April 28 but now, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the book and its subsequent book tour will be delayed until mid-September.

Her parents, Laura and George — both 73 — have been “hand-washing and social distancing to the max,” according to The Dallas Morning News.

