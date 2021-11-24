Jenna Bush Hager Gets an Epic 40th Birthday Surprise From Bono: 'I'm Freaking Out'

The U2 frontman surprised the Today co-host during what she thought was a routine interview

Jenna Bush Hager got a big surprise this week courtesy U2 frontman Bono, who treated the Today co-host to an over-the-top celebration in Central Park ahead of her 40th birthday on Nov. 25.

During a sit-down interview aired Wednesday morning, the iconic musician and activist surprised Hager when he suggested the duo go for a walk in Central Park.

As the two neared the Tavern on the Green restaurant, Bono asked Hager: "Can we get a pint? Sorry, change of plans."

Suddenly, the sounds of the Susan E. Wagner High School band could be heard, as a baffled Hager asked, "Wait, what is happening here?"

"Some intentional music," Bono replied, adding, "Happy Birthday, babe."

"Stop it!" Hager said. "Are you kidding me? You have got to be kidding me. Thank you! I'm freaking out."

The two then took in the live concert with, as the musician had requested, two pints of Guinness.

Hager shared a clip of the moment on Twitter Wednesday, writing, "This. Made. My. Decade."

Hager recently chatted with her co-host Hoda Kotb about her upcoming 40th birthday, explaining that the same milestone had served as something of a crossroads for her father, former President George W. Bush.

"He quit drinking the day after his 40th birthday," Hager said on the season finale of Kotb's podcast Making Space, adding that she was only 5 at the time, so she has no memories of her father drinking alcohol, she said.

She continued: "It's interesting to me because a lot of his stories to us and our family sort of begin at 40. I think he had a new lease on life at 40, a really important revelation that he couldn't drink. So that sits with me because it was a really important part of our family, that choice that he made."

Her dad's transformation, she said, has led her to ponder alcohol and how it can both take hold of some people and hold them back. Still, she noted that she's not worried about her own drinking. "I don't really want to quit. I don't think I need to."