Jenna Bush Hager Posts Throwback Halloween Snap with Grandpa George H. W. Bush and Sister Barbara

Halloween was always a family affair for Jenna Bush Hager!

The Today show co-host, 37, threw it back to the ’80s more than once on Thursday — first with a snapshot of herself and twin sister Barbara Pierce Bush as children, posing with their grandfather, former President George H. W. Bush.

Posing with the former president aboard what appears to be a plane, the girls have big smiles and quite the creative get-ups against Bush’s crisp dark suit and red-and-white striped tie.

“Happy Halloween from a President, Juicy Fruit and a Vampire!! 🍭😱🍭#TBT,” Bush Hager captioned the adorable throwback moment.

On Thursday’s episode of Today, where she made a surprise Halloween appearance from maternity leave, Bush Hager explained that her mom Laura Bush made her Juicy Fruit costume out of a cardboard box, “and my grandpa dressed up as a president!”

Bush and his wife, Barbara Bush, died within months of each other last year after 73 years of marriage. Their passing inspired immense public mourning and a decorated funeral, at which Bush Hager spoke.

The former first daughter also opened up to PEOPLE this past February about her grandparents’ legacy, saying, “It’s very interesting when you lose these people that you love so much and also you’re filled with awe that they’re beloved by everybody.”

“It’s also like, ‘Wow, to build a family the way that they did where everybody really loves each other,’ ” she added, noting that for the former president and first lady “family was a priority.”

Bush Hager continued the ’80s streak on Thursday’s episode of the Today show, where she joined her co-anchors in channeling famous dance icons for their group costume this year.

Her character of choice? Baby from Dirty Dancing (alongside Willie Geist as Johnny!), complete with the signature dance from the 1989 classic musical film’s closing scene.

This was Bush Hager’s first in-person appearance back on the show since she gave birth to her third child: son Henry “Hal” Harold, who turns 3 months old on Saturday.

“I left my baby just to be here with y’all because I love Halloween!” she told the rest of the cast (who were also dressed in their grooving best, from movies like Grease to real-life dance icons like Janet Jackson).