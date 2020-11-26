Jenna Bush Hager Celebrates Twin Sister Barbara's Birthday with Throwback Photos: 'My Partner Since Birth'

"I’m the luckiest to be born walking through life side-by-side with the small girl with the largest heart," the Today anchor wrote

Jenna Bush Hager is ringing in her 39th birthday with a special tribute to her "partner since birth."

On Wednesday, the daughter of former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush posted several throwback photos on her Instagram in celebration in honor of her twin sister, Barbara Pierce Bush.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy birthday to my partner since birth," she wrote in the caption. "I don’t know life without this beautiful, giving gorgeous soul—and wouldn’t want to. I’m the luckiest to be born walking through life side-by-side with the small girl with the largest heart. I adore you @barbaritabush!"

In one shot from the slideshow, the twins can be seen laying next to one another as babies. Another photo showed the pair sharing a laugh with their mother as young girls.

Last year, Jenna celebrated their shared birthday with a touching story from their youth, writing on her Instagram about how Barbara once made her feel safe during their first plane ride without their parents.

"Holding Barbara’s hand as I walked down the tarmac, I felt brave," Jenna recalled, saying that they were just 7 years old when they took the trip. "She’s always made me feel more courageous. And funny. No one laughs at my jokes like she does."

Image zoom Jenna Bush Hager (left) and Barbara Pierce Bush (right) | Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

However, as Jenna remembered, the two soon "got into an argument as sisters do" — until a man seated on the aisle turned to her and said, "'Are you going to hit her or should I?' "

"And that ended our fight. We were a team again. She—protecting me—put her little arm around my shoulder," the Today anchor wrote. "No one was going to hurt her sister. And that’s my sister: all heart and all action. She loves fiercely and lives joyfully. And, I’m so lucky she’s mine!"

Jenna has also written about her strong bond with her twin in their joint 2017 memoir, Sisters First, and her 2020 book, Everything Beautiful in Its Time.

RELATED VIDEO: Jenna Bush Hager on the 'Sisterhood' of Former First Daughters: 'We Know What It's Like'

In September, the sisters opened up to PEOPLE about some of the childhood memories Jenna included in her latest work — including the time she threw a chunky Steve Madden heel at Barbara's head.

"That moment really needed to be written down for posterity, obviously," Barbara joked.