Jenna Bush Hager Celebrates Dad George, Husband Henry on Father's Day — and Honors Her Late Grandfather

"How grateful we are to have you," Jenna Bush Hager said of her father George W. Bush and her husband Henry Hager

Jenna Bush Hager is "grateful" for the men in her life.

On Sunday, the Today co-host, 38, celebrated her father George W. Bush and her husband Henry Hager, whom she shares son Hal, who turns 1 in August, and two daughters, Poppy, 4, and Mila, 7.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy Father’s Day to two I adore. How grateful we are to have you. Love you both more than tongue can tell," the mother of three said.

She also paid tribute to her late grandfather, George H. W. Bush. "Missing two loving grandfathers today too. Love to those who are missing someone they love," Bush Hager shared.

Hager has been honoring the Bush family patriarchs this week, posting a heartfelt birthday wish to her late grandfather on June 12 — what would have been the former president's 96th birthday. "I miss you every day—and see your gentleness and compassion in Mila, Poppy and Hal," the Bush granddaughter wrote. "I love you more than tongue can tell."

The Hagers also celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary last month, during which she posted another heartfelt tribute to her husband. "Twelve years, three kids, some loss, and insurmountable JOY —and I still love him with all of me," she wrote.

Her father George was thrust back into modern politics this month when a representative for the former president denied rumors about who Bush planned to vote for in the 2020 election. The family rep told PEOPLE that he and former First Lady Laura Bush are planning to keep their votes private this election.

“President Bush is retired from presidential politics,” the spokesman said. “They have not indicated how they will vote, and I don’t suspect they will.”

Bush did not vote for Trump in 2020 and has drawn the ire of the current president, who has habitually criticized his predecessors — including Bush and his Democratic successor, President Barack Obama.

Bush Hager has defended her father from what she believes is public misconception, telling television host Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live earlier this year that, "People don’t really know my parents, know who they are as my parents.”

Last year, Bush Hager was able to spend Father's Day in person with her dad and her two daughters, wishing a Happy Father's Day "to all of those who make us feel so loved."

While Hager said in March that she's spent her time during the COVID-19 pandemic at home, “hugging my babes, calling my friends and family, and finding comfort in books,” her parents have been occupying their time at their Texas home by “handwashing and social distancing to the max,” the former politician told his staff back in March, according to The Dallas Morning News.