Jenna Bush Shares the Sweet — and 'Slightly Dramatic' — Way Her Daughters Celebrated Her Birthday

Jenna Bush Hager‘s daughters pulled out all the stops for her birthday!

While the TV correspondent and husband Henry Hager went out to celebrate, their daughters Margaret “Mila” Laura, 5, and Poppy Louise, 3, got busy decorating the family’s hotel room at the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia in honor of their mom’s 37th birthday on Sunday.

“They decorated my room in the hotel when Henry and I went out, and I came home after maybe a cup of mulled wine or two,” Jenna shared on Today on Monday. “My door had streamers on it, and it said, ‘Happy birthday, Jenna,’ which was strange. Poppy’s started calling me Jenna.”

“They decorated the fireplace. They also wrote a sign for four reasons why they liked me or loved me, and the fourth was that without me, they would be in an orphanage,” Jenna continued. “Henry was like, ‘What about me? Am I chopped liver?’ “

Former First Lady Laura Bush saw a bit of Jenna in the girls’ sign. “My mom was like, ‘They may be slightly dramatic like you,’ ” Jenna joked.

Today captured Jenna’s Instagram story posts that showed off Mila and Poppy’s decorating — from homemade cards to the red sign to white and blue streamers on the door.

On Sunday, Jenna took time out of her birthday festivities to write a touching note to twin Barbara Bush on Instagram. An accompanying slideshow included photos of the sisters hugging, Laura holding the girls when they were newborns, and Barbara posing with her niece.

The slideshow also showed Barbara tying the knot with her new husband, Craig Coyne, and Barbara standing before her dad (and former President) George W. Bush on her wedding day.

“Happiest Birthday to my first friend, my darling sissy who taught me how to love,” Jenna said. “Sending all my love to my magical, mermaid-loving, huge-hearted, extraordinary twin sissy!!!! Here’s to your best year yet!”

On Nov. 18, Jenna and Barbara toasted their birthday ahead of time.

“Wombmate.com!” Jenna wrote next to a picture of the twins blowing out candles. “Early birthday dinner with my favorite. (Thanks to our husbands!)”

And on Instagram, Laura gushed about her daughters as she posted a poolside picture of the girls as toddlers. “Our two babies have grown up,” she said. “Happy 37th Birthday to Barbara and Jenna!”