Former First Lady Laura Bush Gently Chides Daughter Jenna for Prank Calling Her with Al Roker: 'Quit Being So Silly'

Jenna Bush Hager gave fans a look at what her adolescence might have been like growing up in and out of the White House on Tuesday when she convinced Today co-anchor Al Roker to prank call her mom — former First Lady Laura Bush.

The 35-year-old mother of two — who was just 7 years old when grandfather George H. W. Bush took office and 18 when her father, George W. Bush, was elected — admitted on Today’s Take that she used to love to make prank calls as a kid, explaining she would dial *67 to hide the number she was calling from.

After telling producers she wanted to try it on the show, Bush Hager got her chance during the commercial break — though it was Roker, 62, who did the dirty work.

Laura Bush

America’s favorite weatherman rang up Bush Hager’s mom — posing a pesky phone survey giver. “Yes, hi we’re doing a random survey right now, checking out if you refrigerator is running right now,” he said, disguising his voice with an accent. “Is your refrigerator running, ma’am?”

Bush, 70, responded like most would: she hung up.

NBC

Not to be outdone, Bush Hager called her mom back to try to fool her again. But like any good mother, Bush was on to her daughter’s tricks. “Jenna, will you quit being so silly,” she said in a clip Today aired later.

“Oh wow, I’ve never prank-called a first lady before!” Roker joked, as co-anchor Sheinelle Jones laughed along.

Of course, Bush Hager should be prepared to receive her own prank calls one day from daughters Poppy Louise, 23 months, and Margaret “Mila” Laura, 4. Though they’re far too polite to do so now.

“Mila says, ‘Yes ma’am, Mommy,’ ” Bush Hager gushed to her fellow Today show moms (Kathie Lee Gifford, Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Dylan Dreyer and Jones) during a segment on the PEOPLE/Entertainment Weekly Network’s Mom Talk series. “[It’s] a very southern thing, and we had to say ‘Yes, sir’ and ‘Yes, ma’am,’ to my parents.”

There’s something else Bush Hager says she was taught as a kid: to love herself no matter what.

“They taught me that who I am is more important than how I look,” Bush Hager told her daughters in an inspiring letter published on Today‘s website as part of their Love Your Body series. “And that if I radiate love, kindness and empathy, I can bring some light to this dark world (and isn’t that better than being a size zero?).”