Jenna Bush Recalls Failed Childhood Audition to Play Cosette in Les Mis: Not This 'Well-Fed Texan!'

Jenna Bush Hager‘s childhood dream of appearing on Broadway finally came true when she joined the cast of Chicago the Musical in New York this week.

But the Today host, 36, shared on the morning show Wednesday that her first few tries at achieving her dream ended in failure.

The former first daughter recalled how, as a kid, she auditioned multiple times to play the part of young Cosette in the musical version of Les Misérables. (The adult version of the character was played by Amanda Seyfried in the 2012 movie.)

“Y’all, my mom would drive me every year to try out for baby Cosette,” Jenna recalled to Megyn Kelly and the audience. “And every year, they’d be like, ‘No. Not this well-fed, tan Texan who can’t sing, can’t dance.’ “

RELATED: Jenna Bush Hager Shares Adorable Family Photos from Sister Barbara’s Intimate Wedding

Jenna Bush Hager and her mother Laura Bush Slaven Vlasic/Getty

On Tuesday night, the mom of two joined the cast of Chicago on Broadway, which required her to dance around in a black lingerie that, Jenna revealed, definitely got her husband Henry‘s attention.

Jenna Bush Hager and her husband Henry Source: Jenna Bush/Instagram

“He asked [if we could keep it] and they said no,” she laughed before concluding, “Living out your dreams, turns out, is scary and also so fun.”

RELATED VIDEO: Savannah Guthrie Says Today Costar and Neighbor Jenna Bush Hager Is ‘One of My Closest Friends’

Unlike her more private twin sister, Barbara, who just wed Craig Coyne in a secret ceremony, Jenna has always been very open with fans about the details of her life, from her childhood, to current family dynamics with her daughters Poppy Louise, 3, and Margaret “Mila” Laura, 5.

At the end of the summer, Jenna shared a pair of sweet family photos on Instagram to reminisce about the past few months. In the first, her entire brood is looking at the camera while a stunning sunset takes place over the water in the background. While the second image sported the same serene backdrop, the gals are having a more casual, fun moment, snuggling close together for the shot.

RELATED: Jenna Bush Hager Gushes About Twin Sister Barbara’s Secret Wedding: ‘I’m Crying 24 Hours Later’

“Sun setting on a magical summer with my loves.✨✨,” she captioned them.