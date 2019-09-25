Jenna Bush Hager & Barbara Pierce Bush Are Going on Tour with Their New Children's Book

Two years after their bestselling memoir together, Barbara Pierce Bush and Jenna Bush Hager are authors once again — publishing a new book, for children this time, under the same name.

“Sisters First is a love story to each other,” the former first twins, 37, tell PEOPLE in a statement in exclusively announcing a new book tour to support their book.

Sisters First, like their 2017 memoir, is inspired by their own close bond.

The book, set to be published on Nov. 12, is “a lovely, lyrical ode to the magic of sisterhood,” according to the publisher. The story follows a young girl who becomes a big sister — and the adventures the two go on, bonding them for life.

“Being born a twin was the luckiest thing that ever happened to us and as we’ve grown older, our definition of ‘sisters’ has expanded to include friends and colleagues,” the Bush twins tell PEOPLE. “Sisters First is also a love story to them, as well as to the next generation of girls.

In November, the Bush sisters will also tour with the book: in the Northeast, in Illinois and, of course, in Texas, where they were raised. Complete dates are below.

“It is our wish for all women and girls — whether blood sisters or dear friends — that the power of sisterhood fills their lives with confidence and joy,” they said in their statement.

Dad George W. Bush left the White House a decade ago, and in the years since both Barbara and Jenna have experienced personal and professional transformation.

More private than her younger sister, Barbara cofounded the nonprofit Global Health Corps and last year married screenwriter Craig Coyne. Jenna, who is expecting her third child with husband Henry, co-hosts the fourth hour of Today.

“We’ve always felt lucky that we had each other to walk side-by-side as sisters through the extraordinary circumstances of our ordinary lives,” Barbara and Jenna told PEOPLE in 2017.

The details of their November book tour are: Nov. 11, 7 p.m., at Made by We in New York, New York; Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. at The Morgan School in Clinton, Connecticut; Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. at Tenacre Country Day School in Wellesley, Massachusetts; Nov. 15 at noon at the Amarillo Civic Center in Amarillo, Texas, followed by four other Texas stops — Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. at the Murphy Performance Hall in San Angelo, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. at the Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church in Houston, Nov. 17 at 11 a.m. at the Barnes & Noble in Frisco and Nov. 17 at 3 p.m. at the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas.

They will wrap up the tour on Nov. 24 at 2 p.m. at North Central College’s Pfeiffer Hall in Naperville, Illinois.