Jen Psaki Will Join MSNBC With New Show Debuting in 2023

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki will soon have her own streaming show, with MSNBC announcing Tuesday that the show is in development for the network's Peacock platform.

While the 43-year-old Psaki's own show is expected to launch in early 2023, MSNBC President Rashida Jones announced that the former press secretary will appear on NBC News and MSNBC this fall, during coverage of this year's midterm elections.

"She's a familiar face and trusted authority to MSNBC viewers, and we look forward to her insight during this consequential election season," Jones said in a statement from NBC.

"My time in government, from the White House to the State Department, and years before that on national political campaigns will fuel the insight and perspective I bring to this next chapter," Psaki, who resigned from her role at the White House earlier this month, said in her own statement, per NBC News.

In a tweet, she said she was "thrilled" to be joining MSNBC as a contributor this fall, adding, "Breaking down the facts and getting to the bottom of what's driving the issues that matter most to people in this country has never been more important."

Psaki began her role heading President Joe Biden's women-led communications team when he began his presidential term. At the time, she said she planned to remain a year at the job, citing her desire not to "miss moments" with her children.

Biden announced in early May that Psaki would leaving the administration on May 13. She has since been replaced by Karine Jean-Pierre.

Psaki's tenure as press secretary was a return to the West Wing, after previously serving as a communications director for President Barack Obama. She also served as the spokeswoman for Secretary of State John Kerry and was a CNN commentator before joining the Biden White House.

Speaking to Fox News' Howie Kurtz earlier this month on Media Buzz, Psaki said, "I'm leaving because I have a four-year-old and a six-year-old. They're the most important people in my life. And my husband, of course, and I always knew that having worked in the White House before, that this was not a job I could do forever."