Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Starts Work at NBC News: 'First Day. New Job.'

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki has officially embarked on a new career, sharing a photo of her new NBCUniversal work badge on Twitter.

"First day. New job. Thrilled and honored to be here with this remarkable team. See you soon on TV," Psaki wrote on Monday.

Psaki, 43, announced she would be leaving her post at the White House in May, with MSNBC later revealing that she would have her own streaming show on the network's Peacock platform.

While her show is expected to launch in early 2023, MSNBC President Rashida Jones announced that the former press secretary will appear on NBC News and MSNBC sooner — this fall — during coverage of this year's midterm elections.

"She's a familiar face and trusted authority to MSNBC viewers, and we look forward to her insight during this consequential election season," Jones said in a statement from NBC.

"My time in government, from the White House to the State Department, and years before that on national political campaigns will fuel the insight and perspective I bring to this next chapter," Psaki said in her own statement, per NBC News.

In a tweet, she said she was "thrilled" to be joining MSNBC as a contributor this fall, adding, "Breaking down the facts and getting to the bottom of what's driving the issues that matter most to people in this country has never been more important."

In her final days at the White House, she was sent off in style with a celebration hosted by President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden on the Blue Room balcony overlooking the South Lawn.

The president gave remarks to attendees, which included the press office and communications teams, senior staff, and Psaki's mom. Ice cream sandwiches, cheesecake and Champagne were served — and memories of Psaki's time in the White House, and the camaraderie she had with her colleagues, were shared.

Psaki — who began her role heading President Biden's women-led communications team when he began his presidential term — told Fox News' Howie Kurtz she was leaving the White House job in part to spend more time with her young children.

"It is a huge honor to do it, no matter where you are in your life," Psaki said. "But I don't want to miss things with my kids and I don't want to miss moments or soccer practices or ballet recitals or anything."

Psaki's colleague, Karine Jean-Pierre, took over at the podium and is now the current press secretary.