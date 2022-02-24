Trump's White House Letter for Biden 'Was Long' with 'Very Lovely' Handwriting

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is looking back at a moment involving Donald Trump's message to his successor that she'll remember "for a long time"

New details are being shared about the much-discussed but never-seen letter that Donald Trump left for successor Joe Biden when his time in the White House ended last year.

"The president [Trump] wrote a very generous letter," Biden, 79, initially said when speaking to reporters in the Oval Office after being sworn in on Jan. 20, 2021. "Because it was private, I will not talk about it until I talk to him. But it was generous."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Biden has not discussed the letter in any detail since. But White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki did share a few new insights when she was a guest on the Literally! with Rob Lowe podcast.

In the Feb. 17 episode, Psaki looked back at a moment that happened during her first day that she'll remember "for a long time."

"Before I did my first briefing, I was in the Oval Office, talking with him [President Biden] about the briefing and anything he wanted me to convey or what I expected and I said, 'You know, I think you're going to be asked about the letter that the former president left you,' and he said, 'Oh, did he leave me a letter?' "

Confused by the question, Psaki said, she answered "I think so" before the president looked around for the letter, found it on the desk and started reading it while she was sitting there.

"[It was] just kind of a remarkable moment," she said on Lowe's podcast.

Rob Lowe, Jen Psaki Credit: Noel Vasquez/Getty; Anna Moneymaker/Getty

Psaki also mentioned how Biden reacted to the letter as he read it.

"He is such a classy guy that he didn't even convey it to us in that moment," she said, "he kind of read the letter consumed it himself."

Lowe then asked what she knew was on the letter, but Psaki said she had only limited information.

"It was long," she said. "The script from where I could see was very lovely. But I don't know what was in the letter, but yeah, that was one of my early memories."

Though leaving a letter from one president to the next had become a tradition since Ronald Reagan's departure from the office in 1989, the news that Trump had left his own successor a letter was somewhat unexpected in light of the former president's behavior in the months leading up to it, including his refusal before and since to accept that he lost the election to Biden.

RELATED VIDEO: The Melania and Donald You Don't See, According to Ex-Aide

Trump spent months falsely claiming that the election was "rigged" against him and never publicly congratulated his rival, instead attempting to overthrow the results of the race in courts across the country and supporting a group of his supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol last year.

Trump also spoke publicly about the letter he left when he was a guest on the podcast The Truth with Lisa Boothe back in March 2021.