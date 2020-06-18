JFK's Last Surviving Sibling, Former Ambassador Jean Kennedy Smith, Dies at 92

Jean Kennedy Smith — the last surviving sibling of President John F. Kennedy, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and Sen. Ted Kennedy and a former U.S. ambassador — has died, PEOPLE confirms. She was 92.

According to The New York Times, she died at her home in New York City on Wednesday. The city's medical examiner confirmed her death but did not provide further details.

Kym Smith, Jean's daughter, told NBC News she "lived an amazing life."

On the Today show on Thursday morning, niece Maria Shriver called her "an extraordinary woman" who "had a great career on behalf of this country, as ambassador to Ireland promoting peace there." Shriver also noted Jean's work founding the Kennedy Center's Very Special Arts, which provides arts education and cultural access to people with disabilities.

Born in 1928 in Massachusetts, the family's original cradle of power, she graduated from Manhattanville College of the Sacred Heart and was the common link between three of her brothers' wives, according to the Times — including introducing Jacqueline Bouvier to older brother John.

Image zoom Jean Kennedy Smith Frank O'Brien/The Boston Globe via Getty

Jean was the second-youngest of her siblings and outlived them all.

"I take solace in the fact that she is joining every other member of her family up in heaven,” Shriver said on Today on Thursday.

Image zoom Jean Kennedy Smith in 2017 Sonia Moskowitz/WireImage

In 1993, when Jean was 65, she was appointed ambassador to Ireland during Bill Clinton's presidency. According to the Times, she played a role in the peace talks in Northern Ireland, then plagued by religious violence that killed more than 3,000 people.

She wrote a memoir in 2016 titled The Nine of Us: Growing Up Kennedy, reflecting on her eight siblings and her family's political prowess.

"It is hard for me to fully comprehend that I was growing up with brothers who eventually occupy the highest offices of our nation, including president of the United States,” Jean wrote, according to the Associated Press. “At the time, they were simply my playmates. They were the source of my amusement and the objects of my admiration."

Jean outlived her husband, Stephen Edward Smith, a one-time White House chief of staff who died in 1990. A spokesperson for then-Sen. Ted Kennedy said at the time of his death that Stephen was a member of the family "from the day he married Jean."

"Steve was like a brother in our family. He was the wisest adviser, the most skillful campaign manager and the best friend that any of us ever had," the rep said at the time. "There wouldn’t have been a Camelot without Steve Smith."

The couple had four children: sons Stephen Jr. and William and daughters Amanda and Kym.