Jason Isbell Promises to Follow Georgia Blue Album with Tribute to Texans Should Beto O'Rourke Win Race
The singer-songwriter covered songs by famous Georgians after making a promise to do so during the 2020 presidential election when the state turned blue
Jason Isbell is backing Beto O'Rourke in the latter's just-announced run for Texas governor — and fans of the singer will certainly win if O'Rourke does.
After O'Rourke declared his candidacy to oust Republican Gov. Gregg Abbott on Monday (with Abbott quick to respond to the challenge), Isbell offered to help the campaign. "You need a singer for anything, you just call," he tweeted.
Isbell, a singer-songwriter from Alabama, has been a frequent supporter of Democrats as well as an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump. After the 2020 presidential election, as the nation waited to find out whether the former president or Joe Biden, would claim Georgia's electoral votes, Isbell made a promise.
"If Biden wins Georgia I'm gonna make a charity covers album of my favorite Georgia songs- REM, Gladys Knight, Vic Chesnutt, Allmans, Cat Power, Precious Bryant, Now It's Overhead, etc... And damn is that gonna be fun," he tweeted on Nov. 5, 2020.
On Oct. 15 of this year, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit released Georgia Blue. The album has songs by R.E.M., James Brown, Otis Redding, the Indigo Girls, Gladys Knight & The Pips, The Allman Brothers Band and other Georgia natives.
Proceeds from the music go to Black Voters Matter, Georgia STAND-UP and Stacy Abram's organization Fair Fight.
What's that got to do with the Lone Star State? After Isbell tweeted his offer to help O'Rourke's campaign, a fan asked if he'd make a similar commitment before voters head to the polls there next year.
"If he wins, do we get a Texas covers album?" a Twitter user asked.
"You know what hell yes," Isbell replied.
While his choice of governor is theoretically made (Isbell can't actually vote in Texas; he lives in Nashville, Tennessee), he faces a tough decision among a crowded field of candidates for his Texans-only track list.
Twitter users have already started making requests for Guy Clark and Willie Nelson songs. Someone even asked, "which Beyoncé song?"