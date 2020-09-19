Seinfeld’s Jason Alexander Joins Cameo for a Day — to Raise Money for Biden

"Still short, still bald and very excited to be a part of the Cameo team," Alexander said in his first video

Jason Alexander is trying something new in support of a cause close to him: He's using his celebrity power for Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

The former Seinfeld star set up a Cameo account Saturday to raise funds for 24 hours for the former vice president through ActBlue.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Fans can request personalized video messages from Alexander, 60, throughout the day.

“Hey everybody it’s Jason Alexander,” he says in the launch video posted Saturday morning. “Still short, still bald and very excited to be a part of the Cameo team. I’m looking forward to connecting to some of you or messaging others on our behalf and wanted you to know that all the proceeds that you donate in order to have that experience every penny of it is going to ActBlue to help elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the next president and vice president of these United States.”

He continued, “I’m very proud to be a part of that effort and I’d be very grateful to any of you that want to have this experience with me in order to serve that effort. Whatever you do, please vote and get everyone you know to vote and hopefully I’ll see you on Cameo.”

Image zoom From left: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Win McNamee/Getty Images

Alexander has been vocal in his support for Biden, 77, and Biden's running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris.

In August, Alexander hosted a virtual fundraising event for Biden focused on addressing anti-Semitism in America. The event, billed as a “Virtual Conversation on Anti-Semitism,” featured a discussion between Alexander, Rep. Adam Schiff and Nevada Sen. Jacky Rosen.

Throughout the conversation, the three discussed their own experiences with anti-Semitism and criticized President Donald Trump for, in their words, playing “into anti-Semitic tropes and stereotypes.”

“We have to assume that our president has exacerbated the problem. Adam, he typically refers to you as ‘Shifty Schiff,’ so he obviously plays into anti-Semitic tropes and stereotypes,” Alexander said, according to The Times of Israel. “How much do you hold him, and frankly the Republicans that echo and abet him, responsible for these increases in the amount of hate activity that we’re seeing?”

“So many people are enabling the president,” Rosen said then. “The rise of anti-Semitism just manifesting itself in different ways, whether it’s the left, the right, the center, we have to call it out — but regardless of that, everything starts at the top.”