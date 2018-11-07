Democrat Jared Polis Wins Colorado to Become Nation's First Openly Gay Male Elected Governor

Wave those rainbow flags high.

On Tuesday night, Jared Polis, a Democrat who ran against Republican Walker Stapleton for Colorado governor, became the first openly gay male candidate to be elected governor in the history of the U.S. Polis secured his title by running on a progressive platform and often referenced his sexuality to criticize the current White House administration.

Other notable policies Polis, 43, supports include Medicare-for-all, gun control, renewable energy, repeal of the death penalty, universal preschool and kindergarten and expanded Internet access.

“I think it really gives Colorado an opportunity to stick a thumb in the eye of Mike Pence, whose view of America is not as inclusive as where America is today,” Polis told Colorado Democrats during a speech this year, according to Vox.com.

Polis has served in the House since 2009 and avidly supported marijuana legalization. He’s replacing a Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper.

Other LGBTQ governors include New Jersey’s Jim McGreevey, a Democrat, who came out as gay while in office in 2004. And Oregon’s Kate Brown, also a Democrat, who is openly bisexual and won in 2016.