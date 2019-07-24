Employee Uses British Politician's Twitter to Quit in Spectacular Fashion: 'Selfish, Degenerate'

Image zoom Jared O'Mara Dean Atkins / Alamy Stock Photo

An aide working for British Member of Parliament Jared O’Mara quit in spectacular fashion on Tuesday, posting a series of since-deleted tweets on O’Mara’s account accusing the lawmaker of being “morally bankrupt” and not caring about his constituents.

The tweets, written by O’Mara’s former employee Gareth Arnold on O’Mara’s account, began: “Comms Team singing off… forever: Jared, you are the most disgustingly morally bankrupt person I have ever had the displeasure of working with.”

“You do not care about your constituents. You do not care about anyone but yourself,” Arnold continued.

“I cannot and will not defend you and your vile, inexcusable contempt for the people who voted you in,” he wrote. “You selfish, degenerate prick.”

In his tweets, Arnold also expressed his fear that the rest of O’Mara’s staff would quit as well and the MP would close his office, “leaving constituents desperate for representation again.” (O’Mara previously closed his office in April of this year, according to the BBC.)

Arnold later ended his Twitter thread by saying, “Consider this my resignation.”

Speaking to local British newspaper The Star, Arnold explained his reasoning for his Twitter resignation, saying, “I could no longer stand by and watch a man engage in such depraved behaviour with such contempt for constituents in Sheffield Hallam.”

“He simply was not wanting to do the job. I think if anything he would be happier if the constituents didn’t exist,” Arnold alleged.

According to the outlet, Arnold had only worked for O’Mara for eight weeks, but had encountered difficulties “from day one.” He also told BBC 5 that he had known O’Mara before being hired “for absolutely years.”

O’Mara, 37, has faced controversy for frequently being absent from Parliament, according to NBC News. He has previously attributed the absences to health problems.

The lawmaker was previously a member of Britain’s Labour Party, but became an independent MP after he was suspended over allegedly making homophobic and misogynistic comments online, according to the BBC.

“All I want is for Sheffield Hallam to have an MP that cares about them,” Arnold wrote on his personal Twitter account on Tuesday, adding that “the Jared I met all those years ago was a kind, compassionate and motivated person who wanted to fight injustice.” (Arnold’s Twitter account has since been restricted due to “unusual activity.”)

“I hope in the future one day I have that friend back,” he added.

O’Mara did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.