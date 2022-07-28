Jared Kushner Writes That a Former White House Chief of Staff Shoved Ivanka Trump After Oval Office Meeting

John Kelly, who served in the Trump White House and whose frustrations with the president’s daughter and son-in-law were widely reported, says he “would never intentionally do something like that”

Former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly allegedly shoved Ivanka Trump after a tense meeting in the Oval Office, Jared Kushner writes in his upcoming book.

Kushner — who is married to former President Donald Trump's daughter and served alongside her as a senior adviser in his administration — writes that Kelly was seen as a bully in the Trump White House whose temper was volatile like "Jekyll-and-Hyde," according to The Washington Post, which got an early look at Breaking History: A White House Memoir, Kusher's book that will be released Aug. 23.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"One day he had just marched out of a contentious meeting in the Oval Office," Kushner writes, the Post reports. "Ivanka was walking down the main hallway in the West Wing when she passed him. Unaware of his heated state of mind, she said, 'Hello, chief.' Kelly shoved her out of the way and stormed by. She wasn't hurt, and didn't make a big deal about the altercation, but in his rage Kelly had shown his true character."

Kushner also writes in his book that Kelly, a retired four-star Marine general, offered a "meek apology" to Ivanka about an hour later in her West Wing office.

Kelly served as White House chief of staff from July 2017 until January 2019 after previously serving as Secretary of Homeland Security in Trump's administration.

john-kelly-3.jpg Mike Theiler/Pool/Getty

"I don't recall anything like you describe," Kelly told The Washington Post in response to its request for comment about the shoving anecdote in Kushner's memoir.

"It is inconceivable that I would EVER shove a woman. Inconceivable. Never happen," Kelly wrote in an email to the paper. "Would never intentionally do something like that. Also, don't remember ever apologizing to her for something I didn't do. I'd remember that."

According to Kushner, Julie Radford, Ivanka's chief of staff, heard Kelly deliver the apology. "It was the first and only time that Ivanka's staff saw Kelly visit their second-floor corner of the West Wing," Kushner reportedly writes.

A spokesperson for Ivanka told the Post that her husband accurately described the incident with Kelly in his book. Radford also said she witnessed Kelly's apology, the paper reports.

Kushner also writes in his memoir that Kelly was dismissive of Ivanka in private while in public he offered "compliments to her face that she knew were insincere," according to the Post report.

"Then the four-star general would call her staff to his office and berate and intimidate them over trivial procedural issues that his rigid system often created," Kushner reportedly writes. "He would frequently refer to her initiatives like paid family leave and the child tax credit as 'Ivanka's pet projects.'"

President Trump Officially Pardons National Thanksgiving Turkey From left: Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump | Credit: Alex Wong/Getty

Kelly's frustration with Kushner and his wife during his time in the Trump administration has been widely reported.

In Feb. 2018, Kelly reportedly downgraded Kushner's security clearance from top secret, effectively neutering Kushner's ability to do many aspects of his job, security experts told PEOPLE at the time.

The couple "perceives Kelly's crackdown on security clearances as a direct shot at them," White House aides and outside advisers told the AP in a 2018 report on the security clearance issue.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

The AP later reported that Kelly was angered by Kushner and Ivanka for complicating the president's decision-making. He also questioned what exactly they did all day in the White House, an aide told the news wire.