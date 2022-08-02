Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Jared Kushner Claims Donald Trump Tried Intimidating Him by Saying Tom Brady Was Also Interested in Ivanka

Jared Kushner is opening up about the early days of his relationship with Ivanka Trump — and getting to know her father, former President Donald Trump.

Kushner looked back at a conversation he had with the former president about marrying his daughter and her decision to convert to Judaism in an excerpt obtained by Forward from his upcoming book, Breaking History: A White House Memoir.

"I could feel my voice shake as I managed to say that Ivanka and I were getting more serious and that she was in the process of converting," he wrote.

"Well, let me ask you a question," Trump replied. "Why does she have to convert? Why can't you convert?"

Kushner explained that Ivanka had decided to change religions on her own.

"That's great," Trump responded. "Most people think I'm Jewish anyway. Most of my friends are Jewish. I have all these awards from the synagogues. They love me in Israel."

While Trump was supportive of his daughter's decision to convert, he made sure to let his future son-in-law know that Ivanka had another potential suitor, NFL quarterback Tom Brady, according to the excerpt.

The couple went on to tie the knot in 2009 at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

In an interview on The Howard Stern Show in 2020, Brady denied ever having a relationship with Ivanka.

"That was a long time ago in my life... No, there was never that, where we ever dated or anything like that," the Tampa Buccaneers player said, per The Daily Beast.

Brady added that he was happy that he married his wife, Gisele Bündchen, after Howard Stern said Trump wanted him and Ivanka to be a "power dynasty."

"He never suggested that to me... look it all worked out for me anyway, I married the woman of my dreams," he said. "I think I married the most amazing woman, so I have no regrets."