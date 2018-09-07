Jared Kushner Waits Outside a Locked Door for Two Very Awkward Minutes in Viral Video

Jared Kushner was met with a barrage of uncomfortable questions on Thursday night as he arrived at the Office of the United States Trade Representative for NAFTA negotiations — and his only escape failed him.

Viral footage shows the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser wordlessly blowing past reporters asking questions about the anonymous New York Times op-ed blasting Donald Trump — only to be halted by a locked door for two minutes, in an awkward moment that has captured the internet’s attention.

In the clip, Ivanka Trump’s husband, 37, who is known for his unwillingness to talk to the press, remains silent for the full 1 minute and 47 seconds of his lockout, offering reporters only a sheepish smile while he waits.

Jared Kushner arrives at USTR. Doesn’t answer op-ed questions or NAFTA questions. Awkward since it takes security 2 mins to let him in. pic.twitter.com/g8WovN7H0v — Katie Simpson (@CBCKatie) September 6, 2018

Many on Twitter mocked Kushner for the moment, with one user giving it the Veep closing credits treatment.

Hey, it’s Jared. I’m outside. Can someone let me in? … Jared KUSHNER, the president’s son-in-law … I’m here for the NAFTA negotiations … Can someone unlock the door? … There are reporters out here asking me about the op-ed, & it’s getting awkward. pic.twitter.com/in0FHsTtIr — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) September 7, 2018

Obligatory video of Jared Kushner failing to get into a locked door as reporters bark questions at him and the Veep credits play. pic.twitter.com/mI4lO4HCDn — Freddie Campion (@FreddieCampion) September 7, 2018

When is Kushner being locked out of the WH period? — Diane Foley (@Welshwacko) September 7, 2018

Jared "Sad boi” Kushner gets locked out https://t.co/3Xm9KBE0fX via @YouTube — Thomas Kee (@generalevilg) September 7, 2018

Yeah, it was a long two minutes, but I watched the whole thing.https://t.co/hB9ivZD2mm — Mona Williams (@carmagnole99) September 7, 2018

They totally locked Kushner out on purpose and I applaud whoever did it. — Mike Silangil (@msilangil91) September 7, 2018

And one tweeter wanted to know: “When is Kushner being locked out of the [White House] period?”