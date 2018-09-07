Jared Kushner Waits Outside a Locked Door for Two Very Awkward Minutes in Viral Video

Andrew Harnik/AP/REX/Shutterstock
placeholder
Tierney McAfee
September 07, 2018 11:19 AM

Jared Kushner was met with a barrage of uncomfortable questions on Thursday night as he arrived at the Office of the United States Trade Representative for NAFTA negotiations — and his only escape failed him.

Viral footage shows the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser wordlessly blowing past reporters asking questions about the anonymous New York Times op-ed blasting Donald Trump — only to be halted by a locked door for two minutes, in an awkward moment that has captured the internet’s attention.

In the clip, Ivanka Trump’s husband, 37, who is known for his unwillingness to talk to the press, remains silent for the full 1 minute and 47 seconds of his lockout, offering reporters only a sheepish smile while he waits.

Many on Twitter mocked Kushner for the moment, with one user giving it the Veep closing credits treatment.

And one tweeter wanted to know: “When is Kushner being locked out of the [White House] period?”

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now