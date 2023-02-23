Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump Have Been Subpoenaed in Justice Department's Jan. 6 Investigation

A special counsel has issued subpoenas to former White House senior advisers Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner as part of its federal investigation into the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots.

The New York Times reports that special counsel Jack Smith issued the subpoenas just weeks after subpoenaing former Vice President Mike Pence to also testify before a grand jury.

Ivanka, daughter of former President Donald Trump, and Jared, her husband, have both been questioned before about that day — by the bipartisan House Ethics Committee, which recommended in December that the Department of Justice charge the former president.

Portions of both of those testimonies would later be publicly televised, with Ivanka's, in particular, making headlines.

On day one of the public hearings, the committee aired footage of Ivanka's pre-recorded testimony, in which said that she "accepted" that the election results showed her father had lost to Joe Biden.

The reason, she added, was that former Attorney General Bill Barr — who called Trump's claims that the election had been stolen "bulls---" in his own testimony — explained to her the results.

"It affected my perspective. I respect Attorney General Barr, so I accepted what he said," Ivanka testified.

The House select committee's final meeting. Lo Scalzo Jim/Pool/ABACA/Shutterstock

The former president, meanwhile, has since disputed that his daughter was even familiar with election results, despite the fact that they are public.

"Ivanka Trump was not involved in looking at, or studying, Election results. She had long since checked out and was, in my opinion, only trying to be respectful to Bill Barr and his position as Attorney General (he sucked!)," Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, after the hearings aired.

The DOJ has been leading a separate probe into the events of that day, when a mob of angry Trump supporters breached the U.S. Capitol as members of Congress were assembled to certify the election for now-President Biden.

The violent mob, who had made their way to the Capitol after a "Stop the Steal" rally helmed by Trump, forced the evacuation of lawmakers and ransacked congressional offices. The riots ended in the death of one Capitol police officer who died after being beaten by the rioters. Several other officers were also beaten, some sustaining life-threatening injuries.

Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. Michael Nigro/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty

The Department of Justice's probe of the events on and around Jan. 6 has been described by Attorney General Merrick Garland as "the most wide-ranging investigation in its history."

"We will hold accountable anyone who was criminally responsible for attempting to interfere with the transfer, legitimate, lawful transfer of power from one administration to the next," Garland said in a July 2022 interview.

In September, The New York Times reported that the DOJ had issued an estimated 40 subpoenas to former aides and campaign staffers of Trump, including former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik, and Dan Scavino, who previously served as the White House deputy chief of staff for communications and director of social media.

Trump, his family and supporters have repeatedly and insistently denied wrongdoing in the various criminal, congressional and civil inquiries. No charges have been filed against the former president.