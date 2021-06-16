Critics online joked that his forthcoming memoir would be "fiction"

Jared Kushner has inked a deal to write about his father-in-law's often tumultuous presidency and his time as a senior White House aide.

Kushner, 40, is married to Donald Trump's oldest daughter, Ivanka Trump. Both Kushner and his wife, 39, served as advisers to the president.

"His book will be the definitive, thorough recounting of the administration and the truth about what happened behind closed doors," publisher Broadside Books, a conservative imprint of HarperCollins, said in a press release.

Broadside called Kushner "the most consequential adviser throughout President Trump's presidency."

A source close to Kushner says the book will "span the full length of his time in the White House and also elements of the campaign."

Memoirs by Trump aides became a cottage industry while he was in office, with many describing the behind-the-scenes of the administration in scathing terms while some others defended their work.

The Kushner source demurs on whether his book will fall into either group, despite his close family ties to the former president.

"I don't think it's something that should be thought of as a score-settler," the source tells PEOPLE. "Certainly what happened will be extremely interesting in its own right."

News that Kushner will be writing a book about the Trump White House led to immediate backlash from critics online, with some joking that his forthcoming book would be "fiction."

The book is expected to be published in early 2022.

A spokesperson for Broadside did not respond to PEOPLE's question about financial terms of the deal; the source close to Kushner said they had no information.

Among other things, Kushner is expected to write about his work on series of late-in-the-administration deals between Israel and other Middle Eastern countries as well as his work on criminal justice reform - one of his father's rare bipartisan priorities as president.

Both Kushner and Ivanka faced plenty of scrutiny in their roles as well, given their lack of political experience compared to their responsibility. Kushner, for example, was seen as a key adviser on the administration's widely criticized initial response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Last year, he inaccurately predicted the virus would be defeated in the U.S. by July 2020.)

The president's son-in-law also helped lead the administration's "Operation Warp Speed" to push scientists to create a COVID-19 vaccine.

Trump, 75, claimed in a statement last week that he had received his own offers from "prestigious" publishing houses for a book deal, though Politico reported otherwise.

Meanwihle former Vice President Mike Pence recently announced he had signed a book deal for his account of his four years working alongside Trump.

Pence, 62, said his book will recount "the many pivotal moments" of the administration.

Former Trump White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany also said Tuesday that she submitted a final manuscript for an upcoming memoir about her experiences as well.