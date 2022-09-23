Jared Kushner Criticizes Ron DeSantis' Migrant Flights as 'Very Hard to See'

Kushner suggested that those overseeing migrant flights are using migrants as "political pawns"

By
Published on September 23, 2022 02:07 PM
Jared Kushner, Ron DeSantis
Jared Kushner (left), Ron DeSantis. Photo: John Lamparski/Getty; Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/Getty

Jared Kushner said this week he finds recent reports of migrant flights "troubling," suggesting that Republicans including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are using migrants as "political pawns."

"I personally watch what's happening, and it's very hard to see at the southern border," 41-year-old Kushner said in an interview on Fox News Thursday. "We have to remember that these are human beings, they're people, so seeing them being used as political pawns one way or the other is very troubling to me."

Kushner's remarks came days after DeSantis claimed responsibility for sending two planes of migrants to Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, following in the footsteps of conservative governors in Texas and Arizona, who have sent bus-loads of migrants to Washington, D.C. in recent months.

Massachusetts state Sen. Julian Cyr told CNN that approximately 50 migrants traveling by plane landed in Martha's Vineyard last Wednesday, and were then taken to Martha's Vineyard Community Services.

According to Cyr, there was "no advance notice" given to anyone in Massachusetts.

"The island scrambled to respond," he told the network. "They essentially set up shelters, the equivalent of a hurricane or Nor'easter. They set that up in a matter of hours and these families received a meal. They were Covid tested and are spending the night in shelters at several churches on the island."

As Kushner explained on Fox News, the migrants being flown or bussed from Republican states to more liberal areas — often as a means to publicize the conservative stance on immigration — are fleeing dangerous situations and seeking a better life in America.

"People don't talk enough about the fact that these people are lured into these journeys by the coyotes, they're paying a lot of money. I think 80 percent of women are sexually assaulted along the way," Kushner said on Fox News. "They come into America, they don't have papers, many of them are exploited … so it's a very sad situation."

Elsewhere in his interview, Kushner criticized President Joe Biden's border policies, saying thatthe current administration should not have reversed the policies of former President Donald Trump (Kushner's father-in-law).

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

DeSantis' shuttling of migrants to Martha's Vineyard comes as other Republican governors have done the same: moving refugees out of their states and to Democrat-led areas.

In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott claimed responsibility for a similar recent stunt in which two buses of migrants arrived at the US Naval Observatory — Vice President Kamala Harris' residence in Washington, D.C. CNN reports that the volunteers who staff the observatory were surprised at their arrival, and had not been previously notified.

That move came after Abbott, who is running for reelection this year, announced in April that he was busing migrants from the Lone Star State to the Big Apple.

In May, Arizona's Republican Gov. Doug Ducey made a similar move, sending migrants from his state's southern border to Washington, D.C.

Related Articles
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 22, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. The event features student activism and leadership training, and a chance to participate in a series of networking events with political leaders.
Ron DeSantis Takes Credit for Sending Planes of Migrants to Martha's Vineyard
A Venezuelan migrant is led onto a bus at St. Andrews Episcopal Church on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Edgartown, Massachusetts, on the island of Marthaâs Vineyard. A group of migrants was flown to the island from Texas earlier this week, leaving them stranded. They are here being transferred to a Cape Cod military base.
Texas Sheriff Launches Investigation After Migrants Are Flown to Martha's Vineyard: 'They Were Preyed Upon'
Two bus-loads of migrants from Central and South America arrive outside Vice President Kamala Harris's residence at the Naval Observatory early in the morning in Washington, DC, USA, 15 September 2022. Texas Governor Greg Abbott bussed the migrants, which numbered between 75 and 100 people, from Eagle Pass, Texas to the VP's residence. Gov Abbott busses migrants to Vice President Harris's house in DC, Washington, USA - 15 Sep 2022
Are DeSantis and Abbott Breaking Human Trafficking Laws by Sending Migrants to Blue States?
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 28: Mayor Eric Adams speaks at the Billie Holiday Theatre in Restoration Plaza on July 28, 2022 in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn borough in New York City. Vice President Kamala Harris met with community leaders and made an announcement of the formation of the Economic Opportunity Coalition (EOC), a coalition of 24 companies and foundations that will be investing tens of billions of dollars in underserved communities. She also announced new policy initiatives that will help advance the Biden-Harris Administration’s work in supporting Community Development Financial Institutions Funds (CDFIs), small businesses, and community infrastructure. Vice President Harris was joined by Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado, Mayor Adams, SBA Administrator Isabella Guzman, Deputy Commerce Secretary Don Graves, and Department of the Treasury Counselor for Racial Equity Janis Bowdler. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images); AUSTIN, TX - MAY 18: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Texas Governor Greg Abbott announces the reopening of more Texas businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic at a press conference at the Texas State Capitol on May 18, 2020 in Austin, Texas. Abbott said that childcare facilities, youth camps, some professional sports, and bars may now begin to fully or partially reopen their facilities as outlined by regulations listed on the Open Texas website. (Photo by Lynda M. Gonzalez-Pool/Getty Images)
N.Y.C. Mayor Adams Condemns Texas Gov. Abbott for Busing Migrants to His City: 'Disgusting'
ABC News reporters for midterms
Meet the Rising Stars of 'Power Trip': 7 Young Politics Reporters Covering Midterms with George Stephanopoulos
Rumored 2024 presidential candidates
Who Will Run for President in 2024? Rumored Republican and Democratic Candidates
Republican congressional candidate Harriet Hageman meets attendees at a rally at the Teton County Fair & Rodeo Grounds on June 14, 2022 in Jackson, Wyoming.
What to Know About Harriet Hageman, Who Defeated Rep. Liz Cheney in Wyoming's GOP Primary Tuesday
Ron DeSantis
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Downplays 2024 Aspirations: 'Not Considering Anything'
A woman deposits her vote in a sealed envelope into an official voting ballot box in Washington state, USA.
Wisconsin Supreme Court Deems Absentee Ballot Drop Boxes Illegal Ahead of Primary Elections
Independent presidential candidate Evan McMullin and his running mate Mindy Finn watch results come in during a election night watch party, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, in Salt Lake City. Donald Trump's brashness and antics have created widespread backlash among Utah's mostly Mormon electorate, pushing a normally solid Republican state into the tossup category. Trump may still win Utah, where Republicans outnumber Democrats 4-to-1 among 1.4 million active voters, but polls show independent candidate McMullin is threatening to siphon conservative support.
Utah Senate Candidate Evan McMullin Is Trying to Change National Politics. Polls Suggest It's Working
Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner
Inside Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's Life in the Tiny Beach Town Where They Avoid the Spotlight
Thousands of migrants, many of them Haitian, illegally cross back and forth between the US and Mexico, as they remain camped under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, USA, 20 September 2021. More than 14,000
Texas Border Camps Dispersed, Officials Say: 13,000 Migrants Allowed Into U.S. and Thousands More Denied Entry
Rift Between Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump Spills Into Public View
Donald Trump Reportedly Thinks Ron DeSantis Is 'Stealing' His Speaking Style, Mannerisms
trump family at the republican national convention august 2020
Inside Trump's Inner Circle as White House Defeat Forces Them to Confront What's Next
How a Teenage Boy Was Rescued From Ukraine and Brought to Safety in America
How a 15-Year-Old Boy Was Extracted from War-Torn Ukraine by a Marine Vet: 'I'm Going In'
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First