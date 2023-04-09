Janice Dickinson Says She 'Stole' Donald Trump's Limo to Go on a Date with John F. Kennedy Jr.

Janice Dickinson will do everything she can to avoid breaking a date — even if it means bending the law!

The self-proclaimed "world's first supermodel" and America's Next Top Model alum revealed in a recent interview with Queerty that she once had a dinner date she was determined to keep...and ended up stealing a very famous figure's property in order to do so.

"I once stole [Donald] Trump's limousine without knowing it was his limousine," Dickinson, 68, related to the outlet. "It was a snowstorm up in New York, a Nor'easter they call it. There were no taxi cabs anywhere. I was sitting there in the cold for a couple hours trying to get a taxi and there were none available."

"And so I just said, 'Come on, just get in this limo,' " Dickinson recalled telling her friend who was with her at the time. "I'll just drive it a few blocks."'

"I drove it a few blocks down the street, swerving, you know, making fishtails in the street," she continued. "There was no one no one on the road. It was a real storm. So I remember this clearly because I was going there to meet John F. Kennedy Jr. for dinner. And I didn't want to miss that date, honey."

Dickinson found out the next day whose vehicle she'd swiped. "It was in every newspaper in the United States," she noted.

As for the dinner with JFK Jr.? "Yes, he was divine," she elaborated. "Yes, I did kiss him."

In addition to spilling the details about her brush with Trump's property, Dickinson spoke with the outlet about her thoughts on other celebrities including Tyra Banks and Madonna, as well as asserted that she stands by her self-title of "first supermodel."

"I coined the word," she noted. "Back in 1982, [my agent] said, 'You are working night and day, day and night, who do you think you are? Superman?' And I said, "No honey, I'm supermodel."