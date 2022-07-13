Regretful Jan. 6 Rioter Apologizes to Capitol Police Officers After Testifying at House Hearing: PHOTOS

Stephen Ayres, who pleaded guilty last in June 2022 to disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, greets U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell as the hearing with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol ens at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

On Tuesday, after Capitol rioter Stephen Ayres testified before the Jan. 6 select committee, he apologized to Capitol Police officers.

A devout follower of then-President Donald Trump, Ayres said he believed the 2020 election had been stolen — because Trump said so. Ayres testified that he "didn't actually plan to go down" to the Capitol, but after Trump alluded to marching alongside supporters there, the group made their way to the central government building. "We basically were just following what he said."

After Jan. 6, Ayres said he took a break from social media and "started doing my own research and everything," which led him to understand the gravity of Trump's conspiracy theories. He urged people who still believe Trump's election lies to "take the blinders off" and to "make sure you step back and see what's going on. Before it's too late."

After testifying on Tuesday, Ayres approached Capitol and D.C. police officers to apologize and shake hands with them. The people he greeted included Capitol officer Harry Dunn, former D.C. officer Michael Fanone, D.C. officer Daniel Hodges, and Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell.

He also spoke with Erin Smith, the widow of D.C. officer Jeffrey Smith, who died by suicide days after defending the Capitol from rioters.

"I'm really sorry," Ayres told Officer Dunn, according to NBC News.

Later, a photo of Ayres shaking Dunn's hand was posted with the caption "An apology given and accepted." Dunn retweeted the photo with a new, pointed caption, "*Apology given…"

Ayres' testimony was part of the seventh public House hearing related to the 2021 Capitol riots. The session focused on Trump's role in summoning people to the Capitol on Jan. 6 to help stop Biden from becoming president.