Responding to the committee's request, Hannity's attorney said: "We remain very concerned about the constitutional implications especially as it relates to the First Amendment. We will respond as appropriate"

Sean Hannity's White House Texts Revealed as Jan. 6 Investigators Ask: 'What Precisely Did You Know?'

The House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol wants Sean Hannity to voluntarily answer questions about his communication with former President Donald Trump and others.

Chairman Bennie Thompson and Vice Chair Liz Cheney wrote a letter to the Fox News host on Tuesday, stating that their committee has information that indicates Hannity, 60, "had advance knowledge regarding President Trump's and his legal team's planning for January 6th." (A rally of Trump supporters had been scheduled for that morning near the White House, where Trump spoke. Later that day some of the attendees marched to the Capitol, leading to the rioting.)

In their Tuesday letter, the lawmakers cite "dozens of text messages" in their possession and revealed a few in their letter.

"On January 5th, [2021,] the night before the violent riot, you sent and received a stream of texts," the letter states. "You wrote: 'Im very worried about the next 48 hours.' With the counting of the electoral votes scheduled for January 6th at 1 p.m., why were you concerned about the next 48 hours?"

Reps. Thompson and Cheney refer to text messages Hannity also sent to then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows that they say suggest concerns of Trump's White House attorneys about the legality of broader plans for Jan. 6 and the attempt to overturn election results in Trump's favor.

In the months after he lost to Joe Biden, Trump mounted numerous legal challenges and a national pressure campaign on elections officials, none of which succeeded in changing the results.

"We can't lose the entire WH counsels office. I do NOT see January 6 happening the way he is being told. After the 6 th. [sic] He should announce will lead the nationwide effort to reform voting integrity. Go to Fl and watch Joe mess up daily. Stay engaged. When he speaks people will listen," Hannity wrote on Dec. 31, 2020, according to the letter.

A second text cited in the letter refers to then-Vice President Mike Pence and the efforts to persuade him to intervene in the certification of the election results.

"Pence pressure. WH counsel will leave," Hannity wrote to Meadows on Jan. 5, according to the letter.

"What communications or information led you to conclude that White House Counsel would leave? What precisely did you know at that time?" the investigators ask Hannity.

An attorney for Hannity said his legal team is evaluating the letter. "We remain very concerned about the constitutional implications especially as it relates to the First Amendment," Jay Sekulow said in a statement provided to PEOPLE. "We will respond as appropriate."

The letter emphasizes that the inquiry doesn't intend to violate Hannity's rights. "We stress that our goal is not to seek information regarding any of your broadcasts, or your political views or commentary," lawmakers wrote. "We have deep respect for the First Amendment to our Constitution."

Hannity has been a staunch defender and close confidant of Trump. Although he has tried to shift blame for the attack away from the former president, Hannity also condemned the violence during his broadcast.

"All of today's perpetrators must be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Hannity said on the air last Jan. 6. "But every good and decent American, we know, will and must condemn what happened at the Capitol, and moving forward, we have to do a dramatically better job protecting the innocent men and women who work there."

Any direct communication Hannity had with Trump about planning events on Jan. 6 — as well as in the days that followed as his presidency neared its end — is also of interest to the committee, according to the letter.

The letter states that in a message to Meadows and Rep. Jim Jordan, whose cooperation has also been requested by the committee, Hannity wrote: "Guys, we have a clear path to land the plane in 9 days. He can't mention the election again. Ever. I did not have a good call with him today. And worse, I'm not sure what is left to do or say, and I don't like not knowing if it's truly understood. Ideas?"

The letter also implies investigators believe Hannity may have information about suspected discussions within the Trump administration about removing Trump from office.